Snus Market Expands with Growing Popularity of Smokeless Alternatives

The global snus market was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 4.10 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The key driver behind this growth is the increasing popularity of snus owing to the ease of use it offers in comparison to combustible tobacco products.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

In 2023, Europe commanded a dominant share of 62.1% of global revenue for snus.

The U.S. snus market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030.

On the product side, the portioned snus format held a revenue share of 83.08% in 2023, reflecting strong consumer preference for pre-packaged convenience.

Regarding flavor, the flavored snus segment accounted for approximately 90.37% of revenue in 2023, indicating that taste variation and innovations are major growth levers.

When it comes to distribution, tobacco stores captured around 68.65% of the revenue share in 2023.

The strong uptake can be attributed to the product’s convenience (no combustion, less social stigma), which positions snus as a discreet alternative to smoking.

However, the market experienced negative impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic — for instance, increased concerns for hand-to-mouth transmission discouraged use.

Further, social trends have helped fuel demand: for example, in Norway among the 16-74 age group, 15% reported daily snus use in 2022, and notably among the 25-34 age group one in four reported daily use — a substantial uptick compared to 2012.

Flavored variants and appealing packaging aimed at younger consumers and women have also supported the market expansion.

Innovation is another key theme: manufacturers are introducing new formulations, nicotine levels, and tobacco-free options, and are moving toward sustainable practices.

Regulatory environment plays a significant role: in regions with stringent rules, growth is constrained; in more permissive jurisdictions, there’s greater scope for innovation and market expansion.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is shaped by a number of major players who collectively possess the largest share and steer market trends. These companies emphasise strategies such as product innovation, geographic expansion, packaging revamps, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to enhance competitiveness and market reach. Their innovations include new flavour launches, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and digital marketing/online distribution focus.

Key Companies List

Swedish Match AB

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

US Smokeless Tobacco Co., Inc.

Philip Morris International

Swisher

Mac Baren Tobacco Company A/S

Nordic Snus

Ministry of Snus

Northerner Scandinavia Inc.

Conclusion

In summary, the snus market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by convenience, consumer preference for smokeless nicotine solutions, and increasing innovation across flavours and formats. Europe remains the dominant region, but regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific offer attractive prospects. Leading companies are innovating and leveraging online channels to expand reach. While regulatory hurdles and pandemic-driven disruptions present challenges, the market dynamics suggest a resilient outlook heading into 2030.

