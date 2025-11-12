Brushless DC Motor Market 2030: Innovations in Outer Rotor Designs

Global Brushless DC Motor Market Overview

The global brushless DC (BLDC) motor market was valued at USD 20,990.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 30,862.4 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the ability of BLDC motors to enhance energy efficiency and operational performance in various equipment and applications.

These motors provide a combination of high efficiency, reliability, and low maintenance, making them cost-effective solutions for applications such as window lifters, air conditioners, and sunroof actuators. Their thermal resistance, low operating temperature, and spark-free performance further increase their adoption. Additionally, advancements such as sensor-less control technology are improving product durability, reliability, and design compactness, thereby reducing mechanical misalignments and electrical connections.

A significant growth driver is the expanding electric vehicle (EV) industry, where BLDC motors are being widely used due to their high efficiency, low maintenance requirements, and superior speed control. The increasing integration of motorized vehicle features—including adjustable mirrors, powered seats, and sunroof systems—is further propelling the demand for BLDC motors.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The growing automobile production and rising number of BLDC motors used per vehicle have significantly contributed to market expansion. Automotive applications of BLDC motors include powertrain systems, chassis functions, and safety fittings. As vehicle designs continue to evolve toward automation and comfort, the incorporation of motorized seats, wipers, doors, and massage systems has further accelerated the adoption of these motors.

The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) also plays a vital role in driving market demand. BLDC motors address major global concerns such as oil dependency, environmental pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. Governments worldwide are introducing policies and incentives to promote EV production and usage, further fueling market growth.

Key advantages of BLDC motors, such as less rotor heat generation, higher peak efficiency, and compact design, make them particularly suitable for electric and hybrid vehicles. Their fast response, high-speed operation, and long service life continue to make them the preferred choice among electric car manufacturers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for a 50.4% share in 2024.

The Chinese BLDC motor market represented approximately 39.8% of regional revenue.

By rotor type, the inner rotor segment held the largest share at 60.9% in 2024.

Based on power output, the below 750-watt segment dominated with a 50.1% share in 2024.

By end use, the motor vehicle segment accounted for the largest share at 28.8% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20,990.5 million

USD 20,990.5 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 30,862.4 million

USD 30,862.4 million CAGR (2025–2030): 6.8%

6.8% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global BLDC motor market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on strategic initiatives, including product innovation, global expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and technological collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Major Companies Include:

ABB Ltd

Ametek Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

NIDEC CORPORATION

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

WorldWide Electric

Schneider Electric

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Siemens AG

TECO Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP

Company Highlights

ABB Ltd is a global leader in automation, power technologies, and motion systems, serving industries such as utilities, transportation, infrastructure, oil & gas, and power generation. Its robotics and motion division provides a broad range of motors, drives, and transmission products. ABB operates in over 100 countries and is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including the NYSE and SIX Swiss Exchange.

NIDEC CORPORATION, established in 1973, is a multinational conglomerate specializing in industrial, commercial, and appliance motors. Operating through over 300 subsidiaries and employing more than 117,000 people worldwide, the company produces motors for automotive systems, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances. Nidec has manufacturing and R&D bases across the U.S., Mexico, the UK, and China.

Johnson Electric is a Hong Kong-based motion systems manufacturer catering to over 500 global customers, including major automotive OEMs. The company operates through its Automotive Product Group and Industry Product Group, offering AC/DC motors, gears, and actuators for applications in HVAC, medical devices, industrial automation, and power tools.

TECO Corporation manufactures electric motors and automation systems, providing solutions across home appliances, energy systems, and IoT applications. The company operates through six business divisions, including Power, System & Automation, ECO Energy, and Electrification Products, with a global footprint in multiple industrial sectors.

Conclusion

The global brushless DC motor market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient, compact, and high-performance motor systems. Rising automotive electrification, combined with technological innovations such as sensor-less control and high-speed operation, is expanding the application scope of BLDC motors across multiple industries.

Asia Pacific, led by China, continues to dominate global market revenues due to its strong manufacturing base, automotive production, and EV adoption rate. Meanwhile, established global players such as ABB, NIDEC, Siemens, and Johnson Electric are focusing on strategic partnerships and R&D investments to strengthen their technological leadership.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach USD 30,862.4 million, reflecting steady global demand for sustainable, low-maintenance, and efficient motor solutions across automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors.