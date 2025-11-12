Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2030 Comprehensive Segment Outlook

The global enteral feeding devices market size was estimated at USD 4.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2025 to 2030. The growing geriatric population and the rising incidence of diabetes, severe pancreatitis, and other gastrointestinal disorders are key factors fueling market growth.

The adoption of the “Feed Early Enteral Diet Adequately for Maximum Effect” (FEED ME) protocol in surgical trauma ICUs across the U.S. has encouraged greater usage of enteral feeding solutions through government support and subsidies. Furthermore, technological advancements, including the introduction of tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and J-tubes with reverse balloon designs, are expected to accelerate market expansion over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and central nervous system disorders has significantly boosted the demand for enteral feeding devices. These devices are widely adopted among the elderly population requiring consistent nutritional intake, thereby supporting market growth.

However, the lack of awareness and understanding regarding enteral nutrition among healthcare professionals continues to challenge market adoption. Enteral feeding requires medical supervision and prescription, yet it remains underutilized due to limited knowledge among patients, physicians, and pharmacists. Some medical practitioners are still skeptical about the effectiveness of enteral formulas in treating chronic diseases, which could hinder broader market acceptance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of 37.12% in 2024.

Enteral feeding pumps accounted for the largest product segment, representing 50.60% of total revenue in 2024.

Adult age group dominated the market by revenue share in 2024.

Cancer care emerged as the leading indication segment in 2024.

Hospitals remained the largest end-use segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.43 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.94 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.18%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the enteral feeding devices market are focusing on strategic expansions, product innovations, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence and broaden access to their solutions globally.

Key Players Include:

Conmed Corporation

C.R. Bard

Gravitas Medical

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Moog Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Danone Medical Nutrition

Kimberly-Clark

Recent Developments

March 2023: Gravitas Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Enteric Feeding Tube System, featuring a “smart” nasogastric tube equipped with sensors to track tube placement and monitor feeding in real time.

Gravitas Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Enteric Feeding Tube System, featuring a “smart” nasogastric tube equipped with sensors to track tube placement and monitor feeding in real time. September 2023: Cardinal Health launched the Kangaroo OMNI enteral feeding pump, designed to offer patients greater flexibility and customization throughout their enteral feeding journey.

Cardinal Health launched the Kangaroo OMNI enteral feeding pump, designed to offer patients greater flexibility and customization throughout their enteral feeding journey. August 2023: Cardinal Health introduced the NTrainer™ System 2.0, aimed at reducing NICU stay durations by helping premature and newborn infants develop oral coordination skills for independent feeding. The system provides clinicians with real-time assessment data to support infant progress and parental confidence post-discharge.

Conclusion

The enteral feeding devices market is poised for steady growth, driven by technological advancements, a rising aging population, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring nutritional support. While limited awareness among medical professionals continues to be a challenge, growing clinical adoption and supportive healthcare initiatives are expected to sustain market momentum through 2030.