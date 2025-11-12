Epigenetics Market 2030 Driven by Demand for Reagents and Kits

The global epigenetics market was valued at USD 14.62 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 39.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the pivotal role of epigenetics in understanding gene regulation beyond DNA sequencing, facilitating disease research, and propelling advancements in personalized medicine.

Both established companies and emerging startups are making substantial investments to strengthen the epigenetics domain. For instance, in January 2024, Moonwalk Biosciences, a biotechnology startup, was launched following its seed and Series A financing rounds, raising USD 57 million to advance its epigenetic profiling and engineering technology platform. Increasing investments and funding initiatives such as these are expected to accelerate market expansion over the coming years.

The rising global prevalence of cancer remains a key factor boosting the demand for epigenetic research and technologies. According to PAHO, around 20 million new cancer cases and 10 million cancer deaths were recorded in 2023, with annual reported cases projected to reach 30 million by 2040. The growing need for early-stage cancer diagnostics to improve disease management and reduce mortality is expected to further propel market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a 38.19% share in 2023.

Oncology emerged as the leading application segment, accounting for 69.06% of revenue in 2023.

DNA methylation technology held the largest share at 45.36% in 2023.

Academic research was the leading end-use segment, representing 37.98% of total revenue in 2023.

Reagents were the most prominent product category, contributing 33.45% of global revenue in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Epigenetics Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 14.62 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 39.15 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 15.3%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the epigenetics market are pursuing strategies such as partnerships, product expansion, and regional collaborations to enhance their market footprint and broaden their service offerings.

Prominent Companies Include:

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Element Biosciences, Inc.

Dovetail Genomics LLC

Illumina, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Abcam plc

Recent Developments

December 2023: BioLabs and Promega expanded their collaboration to accelerate life sciences innovation globally, supporting early-stage startups through Promega GmbH’s facility in Walldorf, Germany.

BioLabs and Promega expanded their collaboration to accelerate life sciences innovation globally, supporting early-stage startups through Promega GmbH’s facility in Walldorf, Germany. November 2023: QIAGEN partnered with Element Biosciences, Inc. to deliver comprehensive NGS workflows for the innovative Element AVITI System.

QIAGEN partnered with Element Biosciences, Inc. to deliver comprehensive NGS workflows for the innovative Element AVITI System. October 2023: Zenith Epigenetics Ltd. entered into an agreement with Cencora to commercialize the ZEN-3694 program, an epigenetic approach aimed at enhancing the efficacy of existing cancer therapies.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The epigenetics market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing R&D investments, and the rising global burden of cancer. Continuous innovations and strategic collaborations among key industry players are expected to further advance the field, making epigenetics a cornerstone of precision medicine in the years to come.