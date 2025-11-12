Generative AI Market 2030 Insights into Enterprise-Level End-users

The global generative AI market was valued at USD 16.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 109.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by the rising adoption of technologies such as super-resolution, text-to-image conversion, and text-to-video conversion, alongside the increasing need for workflow modernization across industries.

This rapid adoption reflects the growing importance of AI-driven solutions in enhancing operational efficiency, innovation, and productivity across sectors. For example, in March 2023, Microsoft Corporation introduced Visual ChatGPT, a model integrating multiple visual foundation models that enable users to interact with ChatGPT through graphical user interfaces—showcasing the expanding scope of multimodal AI applications.

Generative AI leverages unsupervised learning algorithms for functions such as spam detection, image compression, and data preprocessing (e.g., removing noise from visual data to enhance image clarity). Supervised learning algorithms are increasingly used in medical imaging, diagnostics, and image classification. These AI technologies are transforming industries including banking and finance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive and transportation, IT and telecommunications, and media and entertainment.

Generative AI serves as a catalyst for innovation and creativity, empowering organizations to generate new ideas, develop intelligent products, automate content creation, and optimize workflows—ultimately saving time, reducing costs, and improving overall output quality.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market, accounting for a 40.8% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By component, the software segment dominated with a 64.2% share in 2024.

By technology, the transformers segment held the leading share in 2024.

By end-use, the media and entertainment segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 109.37 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 37.6%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

The global generative AI industry is characterized by intense competition and rapid innovation, with major players pursuing mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their technological capabilities and customer reach.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) developed Amazon Bedrock, offering pre-trained foundational models that enable organizations to build custom generative AI applications. AWS provides cloud-based tools for chatbot creation, text summarization, and image generation, supported by APIs and scalable infrastructure tailored for diverse industries.

Prominent Companies Include:

Adobe

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

D-ID

Genie AI Ltd.

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft

MOSTLY AI Inc.

Rephrase.ai

Synthesia

Conclusion

The generative AI market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by advancements in deep learning, growing enterprise adoption, and the integration of AI into mainstream business operations. As companies increasingly leverage AI for content creation, design, and automation, the technology is expected to redefine innovation across industries. Ongoing developments in multimodal AI, cloud infrastructure, and ethical AI frameworks will further accelerate the transformation of digital ecosystems in the coming years.