Urinary Catheters Market Expands with Growing Geriatric Population

The global urinary catheters market was estimated at USD 6.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.93 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2025 to 2033. The growth is driven by increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and spinal cord injuries, which necessitate long-term catheterization.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest revenue share at 34.97%. Within North America, the U.S. held 82.27% of the regional market.

By product type in 2024, intermittent catheters captured the largest revenue share at 57.91%.

By application in 2024, the urinary incontinence segment held the largest share at 37.29%.

By type in 2024, coated catheters led with 61.06% of revenue.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to post the fastest CAGR (7.27%) from 2025 to 2033, driven by rapidly increasing elderly populations, greater incidence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness of urinary-management solutions.

Market drivers include the aging population, rising number of surgical procedures and hospitalizations, growing adoption of home-healthcare, and preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive urinary management solutions like external and intermittent catheters.

Technological advancements—such as antimicrobial coatings, silicone-based materials, hydrophilic surfaces, and smart technologies (e.g., sensors for real-time monitoring)—and heightened awareness among patients and caregivers are boosting adoption.

The industry is seeing a high degree of innovation: for example, a company obtained U.S. FDA approval in August 2024 for its specially designed Foley catheter, and another in June 2023 for a drug-coated balloon catheter for BPH treatment.

Substitution risk is moderate: alternatives like condom catheters, intermittent self-catheterization kits, and medications to manage urinary retention or BPH exist, but catheters remain essential for many patients requiring continuous or long-term drainage, surgical care, or acute hospital interventions.

Demand is well distributed across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings. Hospitals held the largest share in 2024, driven by high patient volumes, perioperative needs, and stringent infection-control protocols. Long-term care is projected to grow fastest among end-use segments.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 6.17 billion.

2033 projected market size: USD 10.93 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2033.

Regionally, North America dominated in 2024, while Asia Pacific will likely achieve the fastest growth rate.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The urinary catheters industry is somewhat fragmented, with major global players alongside regional and specialty manufacturers. Strong competition is driven by strategic activity such as product launches, regulatory approvals, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion. Industry innovation is focused on materials science, antimicrobial coatings, patient-centric design, and infection control. The competitive landscape is evolving as companies strive to gain share by leveraging advanced catheter technologies and expanding into home-healthcare markets.

Key Companies List

Leading companies in the urinary catheters market include:

BD

Coloplast Corp

Braun SE

Medline Industries, LP.

Hollister Incorporated

Cook

Teleflex Incorporated

Optimum Medical Limited

Convatec

Boston Scientific Corporation

Ur24Technology, Inc.

Stryker

InnoCare Urologics

Boehringer Laboratories, LLC

Consure Medical

TillaCare Ltd.

Medtronic

Urotronic, Inc. (Laborie)

Silq Technologies

Wellspect HealthCare (a Dentsply Sirona Company)

GHC German Health Care GmbH

Sterimed Group

Conclusion

In summary, the urinary catheter market is poised for steady expansion, underpinned by demographic shifts, increased prevalence of urological disorders, technological innovation, and evolving care models favouring home and minimally invasive solutions. Dominant segments such as intermittent and coated catheters are shaping market dynamics today, while growth opportunities lie in external catheterisation solutions and emerging markets such as Asia Pacific. With a competitive field of major global manufacturers actively innovating and consolidating, the market is well-positioned for sustained growth through 2033.

