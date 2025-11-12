Welding Products Market Expands with Growth in Construction Activities

The global welding products market was valued at USD 15.30 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 19.94 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the period 2025-2030. In the main sectors of construction and industry, welding products are being increasingly adopted as building and structural designs demand greater flexibility, lighter weight, and easier modification.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region accounted for over 45.6% of global revenue, making it the largest regional market. By technology, resistance welding captured more than 27.5% of global revenue in the same year. When broken down by arc welding product, the stick electrodes segment led with more than 37.0% of revenue in 2024. Among end-use categories, automotive & transportation claimed the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

In 2024 the market size stood at USD 15.30 billion. By 2030 it is projected to reach USD 19.94 billion, implying a CAGR of 4.6% during 2025-2030. Within regional outlooks, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the strongest growth, driven by rapid expansion of automotive production and robust residential, commercial and industrial construction. In the U.S., investment initiatives such as the USD 906 million infrastructure grant programme by the U.S. Department of Transportation underline infrastructure-led demand for welding products. The construction sector’s aggressive expansion is anticipated to bolster demand for welding products significantly in upcoming years.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The welding products market is classified as medium growth and is gaining momentum, yet remains highly fragmented. Leading manufacturers are emphasising product innovation, cost reduction and global footprint expansion to stay competitive. Recent strategic activity includes acquisitions aimed at broadening regional presence — for example, one company acquired a Middle East & Africa region specialist to secure continuous supply of welding products and equipment. In the same vein, another major player acquired a subsidiary to strengthen its broad welding portfolio.

Given the fragmentation, companies that offer advanced technologies, high durability, low-cost solutions and global distribution are better positioned to gain share. Many firms also focus on backward integration to control product quality and cost. Substitution risk from adhesives and tapes, and the pressure to meet regulatory standards for safety and emissions, are key competitive challenges.

Order a free sample PDF of the Welding Products Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies List

Prominent companies in the global market include:

Colfax Corporation

Voestalpine AG

The Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Kiswel, Inc.

Sandvik AB

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd.

Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.

Metrode Products Ltd.

Ador Welding Limited

These organisations collectively command the largest market share and drive industry direction through innovation, geographic expansion and strategic partnerships.

Conclusion

In summary, the welding products market is on a moderate growth trajectory, underpinned by expanding construction, automotive and infrastructure activity globally. With a forecasted rise from USD 15.30 billion in 2024 to USD 19.94 billion by 2030 at a 4.6% CAGR, the Asia Pacific region stands out as the primary growth engine. Technological advances in welding methods, and strategic moves by key companies to scale globally and enhance product performance, are shaping the competitive landscape. At the same time, substitution threats and cost pressures remain relevant headwinds. Companies that prioritise innovation, cost-efficiency, regulatory compliance and global reach are positioned to lead in this evolving market.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.