Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market 2030: Challenges and Solutions in Bio-storage

Global Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Overview

The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.18% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is primarily driven by the increasing outsourcing of R&D activities by major pharmaceutical companies, which allows them to enhance their core competencies while reducing operational costs.

Outsourcing biorepository and archiving functions offers substantial economic advantages over in-house investments in cold storage systems and related infrastructure. As maintaining compliance with evolving global regulatory standards, storage technologies, and bio-storage practices demands significant time and resources, many organizations are turning to specialized service providers.

Furthermore, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are witnessing robust revenue growth due to increasing R&D expenditures and the rising demand from pharmaceutical companies for cost-efficient drug development. Biopharmaceutical companies increasingly outsource their clinical trials to CROs to minimize product development time and costs. This collaboration trend is expected to strengthen in the coming years as CROs enhance their capabilities to manage complex research projects, reducing the need for direct oversight from biopharma companies.

Such partnerships between biopharmaceutical firms and CROs are anticipated to have a positive impact on the global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market, as they ensure greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency in clinical trials and sample management.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of 47.99% in 2024.

The U.S. represents the largest market within North America.

By service, the biorepository services segment dominated with a 66.91% revenue share in 2024.

By product, the clinical products segment led with a 63.40% share in 2024.

By phase, the preclinical segment accounted for the largest share of 36.60% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.38 Billion

USD 4.38 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.01 Billion

USD 7.01 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.18%

8.18% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Company Insights

Leading companies in the market are adopting diverse strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their presence and enhance service portfolios. These strategies are aimed at improving storage infrastructure, optimizing bio-sample management, and catering to the growing complexity of global clinical trials.

Key players are also investing in advanced storage technologies, digital inventory systems, and automated biorepositories to ensure the traceability, integrity, and accessibility of biological samples across trial phases.

Key Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Companies

The following are the leading companies operating in this market. Together, they hold the largest market share and influence global industry trends:

Medpace

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Cell&Co BioServices (Cryoport)

Brooks Life Sciences (Azenta, Inc.)

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Precision Medicine Group, LLC

Labcorp Drug Development

Q2 Solutions

LabConnect

Charles River Laboratories

Conclusion

The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market is set to witness steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising trend of outsourcing R&D and trial management services among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. As these organizations focus on innovation and cost reduction, outsourcing biorepository functions offers a strategic advantage in maintaining sample integrity, ensuring regulatory compliance, and reducing infrastructure investments.

The North American region continues to dominate the market due to the strong presence of major CROs, advanced research infrastructure, and favorable regulatory frameworks. Meanwhile, ongoing advancements in storage automation, temperature monitoring technologies, and cloud-based data management are enhancing the reliability and scalability of archiving solutions.

By 2030, with a projected market size of USD 7.01 billion, the industry is expected to play a critical role in enabling faster, safer, and more efficient clinical trials, ultimately supporting the global development of innovative therapies and personalized medicines.