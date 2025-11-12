Cold Storage Market 2030: Navigating Challenges in Refrigerated Transportation

Global Cold Storage Market Overview

The global cold storage market was valued at USD 159.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 427.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market has witnessed robust growth due to stringent regulations governing the production and distribution of temperature-sensitive products.

Expanding organized retail sectors in developing economies and the increasing automation of refrigerated warehouses are expected to further drive market growth over the forecast period. Warehouse automation incorporates advanced technologies such as cloud computing, conveyor systems, robotics, energy management solutions, and automated truck-loading systems, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Refrigerated storage has become an essential component of global supply chains, ensuring the safe storage and transport of perishable goods. Additionally, the growing international trade of perishable products, including fresh produce, dairy, meat, and pharmaceuticals, is projected to significantly boost demand for advanced cold storage solutions in the coming years.

Companies in the cold storage sector are increasingly adopting low-carbon design principles and investing in energy-efficient technologies and environmental auditing to create sustainable facilities. Incorporating intelligent automation and control systems helps reduce energy consumption, operational costs, and the overall carbon footprint of warehouses.

However, the high initial investment cost required to build, equip, and maintain cold storage facilities remains a key challenge for new entrants. The substantial capital expenditure on infrastructure, refrigeration systems, and insulation materials is necessary to ensure effective temperature control, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global cold storage market with a 34.1% share of total revenue in 2024.

The U.S. cold storage market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

By storage type, the facilities/services segment dominated with a market share of 89.5% in 2024.

By application, the food & beverages segment held the largest share, accounting for over 77% in 2024.

By temperature range, the frozen (-18°C to -25°C) segment led with a 62% market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 159.7 Billion

USD 159.7 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 427.6 Billion

USD 427.6 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 18.1%

18.1% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

The cold storage industry is highly competitive and fragmented, with companies focusing on mergers and acquisitions, capacity expansions, and technological advancements to gain a competitive edge.

For instance, in September 2022, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC acquired Grupo Fuentes, a major cold storage and transport company based in Spain, to expand its presence across Europe.

Leading Companies

Americold Logistics, Inc.

A leading global provider of temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services, Americold operates a large network of facilities across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company’s competitive strength lies in its advanced technology integration, customer-centric solutions, and extensive global network.

A key global player offering warehousing, transportation, and value-added cold storage services. The company prioritizes innovation, automation, and sustainability , investing heavily in digital solutions to optimize efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

A family-owned company specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and transportation. Burris stands out for its customer-focused service, quality assurance, and experienced workforce, delivering reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

Emerging Players

FreezPak Logistics

Known for its advanced cold storage network and focus on temperature-controlled supply chain management, FreezPak offers warehousing, distribution, and transportation services across diverse product categories while maintaining high quality standards.

Recognized for its state-of-the-art facilities and emphasis on food safety and quality, the company leverages cutting-edge technology for precise temperature control and efficient inventory management.

Key Cold Storage Companies

The leading companies shaping the global cold storage market include:

Americold Logistics, Inc.

Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC

United States Cold Storage

Burris Logistics

NewCold

Nichirei Corporation

Tippmann Group

Conestoga Cold Storage

FreezPak Logistics

Confederation Freezers

Conclusion

The global cold storage market is poised for significant expansion through 2030, driven by rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics, automation adoption, and sustainable warehouse design. The integration of smart technologies such as robotics, AI, and cloud-based monitoring systems will continue to transform operational efficiency across the cold chain.

While high initial investment costs remain a challenge, growing consumer demand for perishable goods, particularly in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, will sustain strong market momentum. Furthermore, sustainability initiatives and energy-efficient infrastructure are expected to redefine industry standards, positioning cold storage as a cornerstone of global food safety, healthcare logistics, and supply chain resilience.

By 2030, with a projected market value of USD 427.6 billion, the cold storage industry will play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable, sustainable, and efficient preservation of temperature-sensitive products worldwide.