Wound Care Market Expands with Adoption of Advanced Dressings

The global wound care market was estimated at USD 23.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 29.57 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.19% during the 2025-2030 period. The rising prevalence of surgical interventions and chronic conditions worldwide is driving demand for wound care products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, capturing more than 45.47% of global revenue.

The U.S. is expected to remain the dominant regional market during the forecast period.

From a product perspective, the advanced wound dressing segment led in 2024 with over 34.96% of the market share.

In terms of application, chronic wounds held the largest share at 59.84% in 2024.

For end-use, the hospital segment was the largest in 2024 with 36.30% share.

Market Size & Forecast

The wound care market stood at USD 23.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 29.57 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 4.19% from 2025 through 2030.

The North American region held a dominant position in 2024, with its share driven by factors such as a sizeable patient base and growing chronic-disease incidence.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by significant growth in the wound care industry.

Key growth drivers include: increasing prevalence of diabetes (which leads to diabetic foot ulcers; about one-third of individuals with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer) rising number of burn injuries globally (an estimated 180,000 morbidities per year due to burns according to WHO) and increasing traumatic injury cases (for example, around 1.19 million people die annually from road traffic accidents globally) Further, innovation such as smart dressings and bioengineered tissues is shaping the market; for instance, a smart bandage combining biosensors and electrical stimulation for tissue repair was developed at the University of Arizona in 2023.

Environmental sustainability in wound-care product design is also gaining attention, with biodegradable materials being used to reduce medical waste.

Order a free sample PDF of the Wound Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market exhibits fragmentation, characterized by the presence of many small, medium and large firms offering a variety of wound-care products.

Leading players are increasing their focus on advanced wound-care technologies and consolidation through acquisitions. For example, one major company reported a 17.0% growth in its Advanced Wound Devices segment in 2023, driven by its NPWT portfolio.

Firms are also responding to regulatory changes; in November 2023 the U.S. FDA proposed reclassifying some wound dressings into higher risk categories (Class II/III) requiring increased regulatory scrutiny.

Key Companies List

Smith+Nephew

Convatec Group PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Baxter

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Coloplast Corp

Medtronic

3M

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES

MedLine Industries, LP

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Braun SE

Cardinal Health

MIMEDX Group, Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

URGO Medical

Conclusion

In summary, the wound care market is poised for steady growth through to 2030, driven by chronic wound prevalence, surgical procedures and injury incidence. Advanced dressings maintain a strong position, with hospitals serving as the primary end-use setting. Geographically, North America leads, though other regions show significant growth potential. The competitive dynamics, marked by constant innovation and regulatory shifts, suggest that companies that develop technologically advanced, cost-effective and sustainable wound-care solutions will be best positioned in this evolving landscape.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.