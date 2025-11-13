Home And Garden Pesticides Market Future Outlook and Segment Forecasts to 2030

The global home and garden pesticides market size was estimated at USD 8.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Home gardens have played a crucial role in family farming and local food systems for centuries, and the use of pesticides continues to support their growth and maintenance.

Today, many residential pesticide treatments are ready-to-use, especially liquid formulations that require no mixing, simplifying pest management for homeowners and small-scale growers. Manufacturers have also enhanced the safety and ease of application, making pest control more accessible to everyday consumers. Common household pesticide applications include ant and roach sprays in kitchens, weed killers for lawns, mildew removers in bathrooms, and mosquito repellents for outdoor use—helping to keep homes and gardens pest-free.

Industry players are actively introducing innovative products to meet rising consumer demand. For instance, BASF’s Renestra insecticide features a dual mode of action that effectively controls a wide range of insects, including soybean aphids. Similarly, Mortein Smart, a premium innovation, automatically alternates between high and normal settings for optimized efficiency. Manufacturers are also developing precision pesticide sprays with targeted nozzles to minimize overspray and enhance effectiveness.

In addition, the surge in home gardening during the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly boosted market growth. According to Bonnie Plants, more than 20 million Americans planted a vegetable garden for the first time during the pandemic, accelerating demand for home and garden pest control products across North America. Start-ups such as Sproutl, a UK-based gardening platform, are also capitalizing on this trend by inspiring a new generation of gardeners and promoting sustainable home gardening practices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.54% in 2023.

In the U.S., market growth is driven by the rise of urban and DIY gardening trends.

By type, the herbicides segment dominated with the largest share of 43.50% in 2023.

By application, the garden segment held over 79% of total revenue in 2023.

By distribution channel, offline retail remained the most preferred mode for purchasing home and garden pesticide products.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 8.58 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 12.97 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.2%

North America: Largest regional market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on mergers, acquisitions, innovations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and expand their portfolios.

Recent Developments

April 2021: Central Garden & Pet partnered with Profitero, Inc. to enhance its e-commerce reach across retail partners.

February 2021: S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc. announced plans to sell the majority stake in its India unit to Banks, a privately held investment firm.

July 2020: Bayer AG collaborated with Prospera Technologies Inc. to develop an integrated digital solution for greenhouse vegetable growers, enabling data-driven decision-making to optimize productivity and sustainability.

Prominent Companies Include

Central Garden & Pet Company

S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc.

Bayer AG

The Scotts Company LLC

Syngenta

Organic Laboratories, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

Willert Home Product

Conclusion

The home and garden pesticides market continues to expand steadily, supported by the global rise in urban and DIY gardening, technological innovations in pest control, and increasing consumer emphasis on maintaining healthy, pest-free environments. Ongoing product innovation and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen market growth through 2030.