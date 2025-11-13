In Vivo CRO Market 2030 How Modality and Model Type Shape Research Efficiency

The global in vivo CRO market size was valued at USD 4.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.13% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing number of in vivo pharmacology studies, and the growing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on the research and development of novel therapeutics.

The expansion of contract research organizations (CROs), coupled with increasing R&D activities and preclinical studies, is further propelling market growth. Additionally, rising investments in in vivo gene-modified cell therapies are creating new opportunities. For example, in March 2024, Asgard Therapeutics raised USD 33 million in a Series A funding round, backed by three pharmaceutical companies. The company develops medicines that genetically modify cells directly within the body, enabling in vivo cell therapies that bypass the complex and time-consuming ex vivo process involving external cell manipulation.

The market is also being supported by the increasing demand for advanced treatments, such as rare disease therapies and anti-cancer medicines. Several organizations, including the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the Latin American Society of Clinical Oncology (SLACOM), are collaborating with the Peruvian Cooperative Oncology Group, fostering clinical research and innovation across regions.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations between leading biopharma companies are enhancing market momentum. For instance, in November 2023, AstraZeneca entered into a collaboration and investment agreement with Cellectis to accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics in oncology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of 50.00% in 2024.

The U.S. in vivo CRO market accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By model type, the rodents segment dominated with a market share of 81.95% in 2024.

By modality, the small molecules segment held the largest share in 2024.

By indication, the oncology segment led the global market, accounting for 29.02% of revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.98 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.96 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.13%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The global in vivo CRO market is characterized by intense competition, with key players pursuing strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

In January 2023, Evotec SE and Janssen Biotech entered into a strategic partnership to develop targeted immune-based therapies for oncology applications.

In November 2023, Charles River Laboratories announced a collaboration with Aitia to advance drug development and in vivo oncology research.

Such initiatives are expected to enhance innovation capabilities and contribute significantly to overall market expansion.

Prominent Companies Include

IQVIA Inc.

Crown Bioscience

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

PsychoGenics Inc.

Evotec

Janvier Labs

Biocytogen

GemPharmatech

Charles River Laboratories

Conclusion

The global in vivo CRO market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising R&D investments, increasing oncology research, and the growing adoption of gene-modified therapies. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies continue to innovate and form strategic partnerships, the demand for specialized in vivo CRO services is expected to expand steadily through 2030.