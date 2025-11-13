Industrial Fasteners Market Long-Term Outlook and Growth Opportunities Across Regions

The global industrial fasteners market size was estimated at USD 99.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 131.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the expanding global population, rising investments in the construction sector, and increasing demand from automotive and aerospace industries.

Infrastructure development plays a vital role in shaping regional market trends, as the construction industry significantly influences the demand for industrial fasteners. These components are essential in buildings, bridges, walls, and roofs, and are subject to strict standardization and quality regulations. Government interventions mandating product standardization have further pushed manufacturers to offer high-performance, certified products.

Technological advancements continue to shape the market landscape. Manufacturers are focusing on producing lightweight, high-performance fasteners, particularly hybrid fasteners that combine injection-molded plastic and metal components, to meet evolving automotive and industrial requirements.

However, the market faces challenges such as rising metal prices and a shift toward alternative solutions, including plastic fasteners, automotive tapes, and adhesives, which offer cost and weight advantages. The plastic fasteners segment, in particular, is expected to gain momentum due to the automotive industry’s focus on lightweight manufacturing.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest global revenue share of 44.6% in 2024.

India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030.

By raw material: Metal fasteners dominated the market with a 91.1% share in 2024.

By distribution channel: The direct segment led with a 60.1% revenue share in 2024.

By product: The externally threaded fasteners segment accounted for 48% of revenue in 2024.

By type: Bolts held the largest market share at 31.3% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 99.63 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 131.45 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.8%

Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial fasteners market is highly competitive, with leading companies pursuing mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market presence.

Arconic Fastening Systems and Rings, formerly part of Alcoa, Inc., operates across 20 countries, including China, Brazil, Canada, Japan, and Russia. Its major brands include Camloc, Huck, Linread, and Microdot.

Hilti Corporation manufactures fasteners under its anchor systems line, offering rotary hammer drills, expansion anchors, and support brackets. The company operates in over 120 countries, with production facilities in Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, China, Hungary, Mexico, and the U.S.

Acument Global Technologies offers fastening and assembly solutions through its network in 35+ countries with 10 manufacturing facilities, covering engineered, externally threaded, and internally threaded systems.

ATF, Inc. operates nine manufacturing units across Europe, North America, and Asia, specializing in thread-forming fasteners for metals and plastics and lightweight engineered solutions for automotive applications.

Prominent Companies Include

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Arconic Fastening Systems and Rings

Hilti Corporation

LISI Group – Link Solutions for Industry

Nifco Inc.

MW Industries, Inc.

Birmingham Fastener and Supply, Inc.

SESCO Industries, Inc.

Elgin Fastener Group LLC

Conclusion

The industrial fasteners market is set for steady growth driven by expanding infrastructure development, automotive innovation, and rising demand for lightweight components. While metal price fluctuations and material substitution trends may pose challenges, technological advancements and the growing adoption of hybrid fasteners are expected to sustain long-term market momentum.