Dark Fiber Network Market Expands with Growing Data Center Demand

The global dark-fiber network market was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 13.45 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% from 2025 through 2030.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share at 28.8% in 2024. North America, led by the U.S., stands as a major growth engine thanks to early adoption of next-generation communications infrastructure. From a fiber-type perspective, the multi-mode segment dominated in 2024 with around 63.2% of global revenue. Multi-mode fibers are widely used in high-speed data transmission over shorter distances, such as video-surveillance and LAN systems, due to their cost-effectiveness, simpler installation and ability to support multiple streams. Single-mode fiber—which is more apt for long-distance transmission with lower power loss—is expected to gain traction in coming years despite higher cost. In terms of material, glass fiber led the market in 2024 due to superior optical performance, durability and broad utility in telecom, data centres and broadband networks; meanwhile plastic fiber is expected to expand faster in niche uses (short-distance links, consumer electronics, automotive and medical) thanks to its lightweight, flexibility and evolving performance. Looking at network type, the long-haul segment is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period, as long-haul terrestrial and submarine cable networks are increasingly required for high-capacity connectivity over extended distances.

Market Size & Forecast

As noted, the market size for dark-fiber networks stood at USD 6.25 billion in 2024, with projections pointing to USD 13.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over 2025–2030. The Asia-Pacific region’s leading share is underpinned by high bandwidth demand, widespread internet service penetration and aggressive telecom infrastructure investments. Organisations with heavy data-flow requirements—such as enterprises, content providers and cloud operators—are driving demand for dark fiber because of its advantages: lower latency, high scalability, reliability and enhanced security. The strong tailwinds of data traffic growth, mobile device proliferation, 5G services and digital transformation initiatives globally are fueling the expansion of dark-fiber networks.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Provider strategies in the dark-fiber market focus on mergers and acquisitions, product development, partnerships and geographic as well as vertical expansion, allowing firms to meet evolving demand in sectors like telecom, cloud computing, smart cities and 5G infrastructure. Companies are enhancing technology offerings and entering new regional or vertical markets to solidify their competitive position and drive growth of digital infrastructure.

Notable players active in the market include:

AT&T Inc. – U.S.-based multinational telecommunications firm offering a wide range of services including broadband, wireless, digital TV and network infrastructure services.

GTT Communications, Inc. – Global cloud-networking provider delivering high-performance solutions to enterprises, carriers and government agencies, including private-line, Internet and managed services.

Key Companies List

Here is a non-exhaustive list of major companies operating in the dark-fiber network market:

AT&T Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast Corporation

Consolidated Communications

GTT Communications, Inc.

Lumen Technologies, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Intellectual Property Services, LLC

Zayo Group, LLC

Microscan

Conclusion

In summary, the dark-fiber network market is poised for strong expansion through 2030, with nearly doubling in size driven by rising data volumes, 5G roll-out, urbanisation and digital-transformation initiatives. Multi-mode fiber dominates today due to its cost-effectiveness in shorter distance deployments, while single-mode, glass and long-haul segments are set for faster growth. Telecom remains the primary application, though sectors like healthcare are poised for rapid uptake. Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads in share, and key service providers are actively pursuing strategic growth via M&A, advanced technologies and new market entries. As organisations increasingly prioritise higher bandwidth, lower latency and dedicated network infrastructure, dark fiber stands out as a key enabler of next-generation communications.

