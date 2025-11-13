Industrial Air Filtration Market Expands with Focus on Clean Air Policies

The global industrial air filtration market was estimated at USD 6.09 billion in 2023 and is projected to increase to USD 9.21 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is underpinned by an upsurge in industrial activities, growing investment in manufacturing operations, increasingly favorable regulation, and ongoing technological advancement in air filtration systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the North American market held the dominant position, capturing approximately 42.2% of global revenue. The United States was the lead contributor within the region, accounting for the largest share in North America. From a product perspective, dust collection filters were the largest segment, representing around 42.0% of revenue in 2023. Concerning end-use, the food & beverage industry led with 21.3% of market revenue. Distribution-channel data show the aftermarket segment dominated with a 78.6% share in 2023. In terms of efficiency rating (MERV), filters rated above 17 captured the largest share at 36.2% in 2023.

Looking deeper, regulatory pressure is playing a pivotal role in market expansion. Stricter emission standards and workplace air-quality regulations are driving firms to adopt advanced systems. At the same time, growing concern over indoor air quality in dense industrial and urban settings is further bolstering demand. Technological innovation is also a tailwind, with developments improving filtration efficiency, reducing energy costs, and supporting sustainability initiatives. These factors together enhance the appeal of industrial air-filtration solutions across many sectors.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 6.09 billion.

Projected size by 2030: USD 9.21 billion.

CAGR from 2024 to 2030: 6.2%.

Regionally, North America remains the largest market in 2023 at 42.2% share.

Additional dynamics include the tightening of regulations and standards in various industrial end-use industries, which is boosting demand for air-filtering solutions. Meanwhile, rising global concerns about air pollution and indoor air quality—particularly in large metropolitan areas and industrial zones—are further supporting the market’s expansion. Converging technological innovation and regulatory alignment present strong tailwinds, positioning the sector for robust growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players within the industrial air-filtration market are adopting strategies such as new product launches, network expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their positions. These initiatives help them respond quickly to regulatory changes and evolving customer expectations regarding air-quality and energy efficiency. Key companies profiled in the market include:

These firms collectively capture a large portion of the market share and influence industry trends. For example, MANN+HUMMEL recently established a branch in Indonesia to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. Meanwhile, K&N Engineering launched a dedicated industrial group offering washable and reusable filters, signalling a push toward sustainable filtration solutions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Air Filtration Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies List

The leading companies in the industrial air-filtration market, which command the majority share and drive innovation and competitive dynamics, are:

MANN+HUMMEL

Donaldson Company Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Lydall, Inc.

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Industrial Air Filtration, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Camfil Group

K&N Engineering

Freudenberg SE

Testori SpA

Eaton Corporation plc

Conclusion

In summary, the industrial air-filtration market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by factors including increased industrialization, stricter air-quality regulations, and heightened awareness of workplace and indoor air safety. The dominance of North America and the strong performance of key segments—such as dust-collection filters and high-MERV-rating products—highlight where demand is most concentrated. With major players actively expanding and innovating to meet regulatory and efficiency demands, the market appears well-positioned for continued advancement and transformation.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.