Jojoba Oil Market Expands with Rising Demand in Cosmetic Formulations

The global jojoba oil market was estimated at USD 130.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 236.6 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.7% over the 2023-2030 period. This growth is largely driven by the expanding use of jojoba oil in cosmetics and personal care formulations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, the North American region led the market, holding a 34.0% revenue share. In the United States, jojoba oil is gaining traction thanks to incorporation of high-performance active ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, triterpenoids and tocopherols that support skin and hair health.

Looking at extraction methods, the cold-pressed type dominated with a 63.5% revenue share in 2022, reflecting rising consumer preference for naturally sourced, minimally processed oils. From a sales-channel perspective, B2B dominated, accounting for 62.4% of revenues in 2022. In terms of application, cosmetics & personal care represented the largest usage segment at 71.5% of revenue in 2022.

Jojoba oil’s attributes—moisturising, antioxidant, antibacterial—make it fitting for hair care, skin care, eye-care, and makeup formulations. Its pharma uses are also emerging (e.g., topical creams and ointments for dermatitis, acne and stretch marks), which further broadens its appeal. Consumer trends such as rising disposable income, a growing working-women population, and increasing awareness of clean-label and natural products are fueling demand in mature markets like the U.S. and U.K.

The cold-pressed segment is especially favoured because it uses no chemical solvents and operates at controlled temperatures (no higher than ~49 °C), preserving natural qualities like flavour, aroma and nutrient content. However, it comes with drawbacks: shorter shelf life, stronger aroma and longer extraction times compared with refined oils.

In B2B channels, distributors and formulators sourcing jojoba oil are leveraging online sales, e-commerce platforms and digital marketing strategies as direct purchasing increases among consumers, especially women focused on aesthetics and skin health.

Regionally, Asia Pacific (including South Korea, Japan, India and China) is noteworthy for its robust cosmetics and skincare industries; South Korea in particular drives high standards for product quality and innovation. Europe, meanwhile, benefits from favourable regulatory treatment of jojoba oil under the Novel Food Regulations and active investment in biopharmaceutical applications.

Market Size & Forecast

The global market size in 2022 stood at USD 130.8 million. From the base of 2023, the forecast runs through to 2030, reaching USD 236.6 million by that year. The CAGR for 2023-2030 is a projected 7.7%. These projections suggest a steady upward trend as the market shifts toward natural, premium personal-care ingredients and expands into emerging geographic markets and adjacent end-use segments beyond cosmetics (such as industrial and pharmaceutical uses).

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

In order to strengthen their competitive positioning, major players in the jojoba oil market are entering into long-term supply and distribution contracts and investing in research and development and innovation centres. These strategies enable improved product quality, supply chain reliability and global reach.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global jojoba oil market include:

Purcell Jojoba

Inca Oil SA

Ecooil

ConnOils LLC

Jojoba Naturals

JD Jojoba Desert

Hallstar

Nutrix International LLC

US Organic Group Corp

OPW Ingredients GmbH

These firms are keenly focused on expanding into new markets, developing premium formulations containing jojoba oil, and deepening partnerships across the supply chain to capitalise on rising demand for natural and organic beauty and personal care products.

Conclusion

In summary, the jojoba oil market is poised for healthy growth through to 2030, driven notably by strong demand in cosmetics and personal care, preference for cold-pressed natural oils, and expanded B2B channels. Regional dominance of North America, emerging strength in Asia Pacific and favourable regulatory frameworks in Europe further underline the positive outlook. Companies investing in innovation, distribution partnerships and premium positioning are best placed to benefit in this evolving landscape of clean-label, high-performance self-care ingredients.

