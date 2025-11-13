Lingerie Market expands with rising demand for premium comfort collections

The global lingerie market was estimated at USD 94.63 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 165.69 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2025 to 2033. Growth is primarily driven by rising body-positivity and inclusivity trends—leading to improved demand for comfortable, diverse styles—alongside accelerating e-commerce adoption and social-media-driven premiumisation. One major global trend is the shift towards comfort-first, wire-free and multifunctional lingerie, as consumers increasingly prioritise breathable, everyday styles (such as bralettes and seamless fits) over traditional push-up designs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for a 42.20% share of the global market in 2024.

The U.S. lingerie industry is expected to witness a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

By product type, briefs led the market with a 56.97% revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, offline sales held the largest share at 60.98% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 94.63 billion.

Projected 2033 size: USD 165.69 billion.

Forecasted CAGR for 2025–2033: 6.7%.

Growth is fuelled by a functional shift in women’s wardrobes: lingerie is increasingly perceived not merely as innerwear, but as a daily comfort and wellness item. Hybrid work lifestyles and post-pandemic behavioural changes have heightened demand for wire-free, breathable, stretch-fit bras that can be worn for extended hours, replacing traditional push-up styles. Bralette and seamless categories are expanding faster than underwire bras, reflecting a genuine behavioural shift rather than a fleeting fashion cycle. Inclusive sizing and body-realism also play a key role, broadening the customer base globally: brands are offering diverse band and cup combinations including plus-size and petite categories. Premiumisation is another major driver, as consumers in middle-income markets pivot from unbranded basics to branded mid-segment products with superior fabric, fit and durability. In markets such as India, Brazil and Southeast Asia, brands are monetising aspiration through influencer content, installment payments and style education, transforming lingerie from a low-involvement purchase into a lifestyle product. In terms of product insights, briefs, at 56.97% of global revenue in 2024, dominate due to their everyday comfort, versatile fit and mass-market appeal.

Order a free sample PDF of the Lingerie Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Meanwhile, shapewear is projected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2033, buoyed by growing body-consciousness and demand for figure-enhancing apparel. On the distribution front, offline channels held 60.98% of the market in 2024, thanks to consumer preference for in-person fitting and tactile experience; however, online channels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033 as e-commerce platforms leverage size ranges, style filters and virtual-fitting technologies. Regionally, Asia Pacific’s dominant share (42.20% in 2024) is underpinned by younger, urban consumers blending traditional modesty with modern style, and accelerating e-commerce adoption in China and India.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The global lingerie industry is comprised of established mid-tier brands, leading premium companies and new challengers. Leading names like Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein and Triumph dominate the mid-range segment via brand recognition, dependable fit and stylish designs. Meanwhile, premium and designer lingerie from brands like Savage X Fenty and La Perla appeal to consumers seeking high-quality fabrics, craftsmanship and trend-led styles. Regional leaders such as Clovia (India) and Zivame (Southeast Asia) target budget-conscious and first-time buyers in emerging markets, extending the global reach of lingerie.

Key Companies

Jockey International Inc.

Victoria’s Secret

Zivame

Gap Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Triumph International Ltd.

Hunkemöller

Bare Necessities

Calvin Klein

MAS Holdings

Conclusion

In summary, the global lingerie market is on a sustained growth trajectory, rising from USD 94.63 billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 165.69 billion by 2033 at a 6.7% CAGR. The shift towards comfort, inclusivity, premiumisation and digital channels is reshaping the industry, while key players across tiers and regions are adapting to capture these evolving consumer preferences. As offline remains strong for fit and experience, online channels and emerging markets present the key frontiers for expansion.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.