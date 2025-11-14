How to Choose the Right Flood Prevention Product Manufacturer for Long-Term Protection!

Jiangyin, China, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Newflag Technology Co., Ltd., a pioneering Flood Prevention Product Manufacturer, is proud to announce its reinforced global expansion and product portfolio aimed at tackling the growing flood-risk challenges brought on by climate change and urbanisation. With a strong manufacturing foundation and international reach, Newflag Technology is primed to deliver reliable, high-performance flood-defence systems to residential, commercial, and public infrastructure markets worldwide.

“Being a dedicated Flood Prevention Product Manufacturer means more than just making barriers,” said a company spokesperson at Newflag Technology. “It means understanding the evolving threats, delivering smart design, ensuring dependable production, and supporting clients before, during, and after the event. With our parent group’s heritage in industrial fabrication, we have built the expertise and capacity to meet this challenge.”

Newflag Technology’s manufacturing facility in Jiangyin boasts a 1,800 sqm workshop equipped with robotic welding, precision CNC machining, water-jet cutting, and in-house inspection capabilities. This integrated production setting enables the company to maintain tight quality control and quick turnaround times, making it a trusted partner in flood mitigation for project developers, governments, and private property owners alike.

Key highlights of Newflag Technology’s flood-defence product range include:

Demountable Flood Barrier – flexible stackable modules that can be rapidly deployed around doorways, storefronts, low-lying exterior zones, or utility access points to prevent water intrusion.

Glass Wall Flood Barrier – an aesthetically pleasing fixed transparent flood wall solution ideal for parks, waterfront developments, and communities where visual appeal and uninterrupted views are important.

Automatic Flood Barrier – an intelligent system equipped with sensors and actuators that self-deploy when flood levels exceed pre-set thresholds, minimising manual intervention.

Temporary Flood Barrier – a lightweight, rapid-response product for seasonal or emergency flood protection needs, easily installed and retracted as required.

Newflag Technology invites clients, project partners, and flood-mitigation professionals to explore its full catalogue and discuss tailored solutions for specific flood-risk scenarios. With global distribution capabilities and strong engineering support, the company is committed to reducing flood damage, increasing resilience, and enabling safer communities.

About Newflag Technology Co., Ltd.



Founded as an international sales division of Jiangyin Huaneng Group, Newflag Technology Co., Ltd. was established to lead the group’s global flood-protection systems marketing and supply. With decades of industrial fabrication experience behind it, the company now specialises in designing, manufacturing, and delivering high-quality flood-defence products for both civilian and infrastructure-scale applications.

