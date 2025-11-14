Durable Medical Equipment Market 2030: Telehealth Integration Uncovered

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Overview

The global durable medical equipment market was valued at USD 221.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 331.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases-including urological disorders, cancer, cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases-has significantly raised hospital admission rates worldwide, thereby driving market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17 million people die from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) before the age of 70 each year, with 86% of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Among NCDs, cardiovascular diseases account for the highest number of deaths (17.9 million annually), followed by cancers (9.3 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2.0 million, including kidney disease caused by diabetes). These alarming statistics underline the growing need for durable medical equipment to support long-term care and patient monitoring.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain for DME products such as oxygen equipment, CPAPs, RADs, and nebulizers due to lockdowns and transport restrictions, creating supply shortages that impacted high-risk patients. This disruption, however, led to an increased awareness of the importance of DME in critical and home-care settings, which further fueled product demand.

Durable medical equipment plays a crucial role in improving mobility and daily living for patients. Under Medicare, DME is covered (excluding disposable items), with beneficiaries typically paying 20% of the approved cost, while Medicare covers the remaining 80%. Favorable coverage and reimbursement policies are thus encouraging greater DME adoption. Furthermore, the expanding network of elderly care facilities and the growing geriatric population are expected to further accelerate market growth over the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market, accounting for 34.83% of global revenue in 2023.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By product type, the monitoring and therapeutic devices segment led the market, capturing 89.35% of total revenue in 2023.

By end use, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 221.35 Billion

USD 221.35 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 331.14 Billion

USD 331.14 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 5.90%

5.90% Largest Market (2023): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the DME industry are investing heavily in R&D and technological innovation to create more connected and home-based healthcare solutions. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are being adopted to expand product portfolios and enhance accessibility for patients.

The growing adoption of telehealth has also prompted manufacturers to integrate DME with virtual care platforms, fostering a comprehensive approach to patient management. Furthermore, regulatory compliance and reimbursement reforms are shaping operational strategies, ensuring industry players remain adaptable and competitive in an evolving healthcare environment.

Key Durable Medical Equipment Companies

Invacare Corporation

ArjoHuntleigh

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

General Electric Company

Medtronic PLC

Compass Health Brands

Getinge AB

ResMed Inc.

Conclusion

The durable medical equipment market is poised for steady growth, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding elderly population, and favorable reimbursement structures. Technological innovations, coupled with the shift toward home healthcare and telemedicine, are reshaping the industry landscape. With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the sector presents vast opportunities for manufacturers focused on improving patient outcomes, affordability, and accessibility in long-term medical care.