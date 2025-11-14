Microencapsulation Market expands with rising demand across food industry

The global microencapsulation market was valued at USD 13.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.19 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030. The rising interest in microencapsulation technology is largely driven by its ability to safeguard active pharmaceutical compounds such as cisplatin, lidocaine, naltrexone, progesterone, insulin, proteins, peptides, and vaccines.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional dynamics indicate that North America dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for 36.3% of revenue. Much of this is attributed to the U.S.’s advanced processing capabilities, high R&D expenditure and a strong pharmaceutical base.

By technology type, the spray segment led in 2024 with a 33.9% revenue share, benefiting from advantages such as high encapsulation efficiency, straightforward equipment, lower process cost, and suitability for large-scale production.

When considering coating materials, polymers held the largest share (28.3%) in 2024. Polymers like polylactic acid (PLA) and polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) are favored in pharmaceutical applications for their regulatory history, stability and customization potential.

In terms of application, the pharmaceutical and healthcare segment was dominant in 2024 with a share of 65.4%, driven by the need for controlled release, particle size reduction, odor/taste masking, and enhanced stability of APIs. Additionally, growth in the food & beverage application segment is expected to accelerate (CAGR ~12.4%) as functional foods and nutraceuticals become more prominent.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2024: USD 13.90 billion.

Forecast size in 2030: USD 25.19 billion, corresponding to a CAGR of 10.5% between 2025 and 2030.

North America remains the largest regional market.

Underlying this growth are several factors: the capability of microencapsulation to offer controlled release of core materials, protect sensitive substances, enhance ingredient handling, and enable odor or taste masking — all of which raise its appeal across pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, cosmetics, textiles and agrochemicals.

Order a free sample PDF of the Microencapsulation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The microencapsulation industry exhibits moderate concentration, with the top five companies (e.g., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Balchem Corporation, 3M Company and Dow Chemical Company) accounting for approximately 44.5% of global market share in 2024. These leading players deploy strategies including technological innovation, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expansion of sustainable and biodegradable encapsulation solutions, to maintain competitive advantage. +1

Key Companies List

The following companies are among the major market participants:

LycoRed Group

BASF SE

Balchem Corporation

Encapsys LLC

AVEKA Group

Reed Pacific Pty Ltd.

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

TasteTech Ltd.

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

Ronald T. Dodge Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Inno Bio Limited

Bayer AG

Dow Chemical Company

Conclusion

In summary, the microencapsulation market is poised for robust growth over the coming years, propelled by its vital role in protecting and delivering sensitive actives across pharma, food, personal care and agro sectors. With a projected rise from USD 13.90 billion in 2024 to USD 25.19 billion by 2030 and a steady 10.5% CAGR, key technology (spray), coating material (polymers) and application (pharma & healthcare) segments are shaping the growth story. Leading companies that focus on innovation, strategic expansion, and sustainable solutions are well placed to drive this momentum. End-users and stakeholders should closely monitor regional dynamics, evolving coating materials, and application diversification to harness future opportunities.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.