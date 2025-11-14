Electronic Health Records Market 2030: Regional Market Insights Uncovered

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Overview

The global electronic health records (EHR) market was valued at USD 33.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 43.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by government initiatives promoting healthcare IT adoption and technological advancements in healthcare systems.

For instance, Australia’s “My Health Record” is a national digital health record platform designed to provide every citizen with a comprehensive health record unless they opt out. The initiative aims for full integration by the end of 2022, ensuring that all healthcare providers can contribute to and access patient data, thereby improving care coordination and outcomes. Similarly, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into EHR systems is revolutionizing data analytics, enabling predictive modeling, and enhancing clinical decision-making, which is expected to further drive market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented pressure on healthcare organizations starting in 2020, temporarily impacting EHR market growth. Many healthcare providers and software companies, including Allscripts, reported delays in new contracts and software implementation projects as hospitals prioritized patient care and crisis management. However, the post-pandemic recovery has reignited demand for digital health systems. With renewed focus on digital transformation, EHR adoption accelerated as healthcare institutions sought better interoperability, remote access to patient data, and improved care coordination.

Moreover, ongoing product launches, expansions, and strategic collaborations have positively influenced market dynamics. For instance, in August 2023, WellSky acquired Experience Care, an EHR technology provider serving long-term and post-acute care facilities. This acquisition strengthens WellSky’s portfolio, improving efficiency, performance, and data-driven care delivery for its network of over 850 facilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global EHR market, accounting for over 44% of total revenue in 2024.

The U.S. held the largest share of the regional market in 2024.

By product type, the cloud & web-based EHR segment led the market with a revenue share of 83.40% in 2024.

By end use, the hospital segment accounted for 52.93% of global revenue in 2024.

By business model, the professional services segment captured a 32.34% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 33.43 Billion

USD 33.43 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 43.36 Billion

USD 43.36 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.54%

4.54% Largest Market (2024): North America

Key Electronic Health Records Company Insights

Leading players in the EHR market are actively engaging in product development, partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to enhance competitiveness. Consolidation across the sector continues, with major companies acquiring niche technology providers to expand their capabilities in long-term care, post-acute care, and telehealth integration.

Strategic initiatives, such as AI-driven system enhancements and cloud-based data management solutions, are enabling healthcare organizations to streamline operations and deliver data-driven, patient-centric care. The increasing adoption of interoperable and mobile EHR platforms is also contributing to higher operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes.

Key Electronic Health Records Companies

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

GE Healthcare

Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare, LLC)

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Conclusion

The electronic health records market continues to expand as healthcare systems worldwide embrace digital transformation to improve efficiency, accessibility, and patient outcomes. Government-driven initiatives and the growing integration of AI and cloud technologies are reinforcing this growth trajectory. While the pandemic temporarily hindered implementation, it also accelerated awareness of digital healthcare’s importance. With North America leading the market and continued innovation from global vendors, the EHR industry is set to evolve toward more interoperable, intelligent, and patient-focused digital ecosystems by 2030.