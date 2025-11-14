Ornamental Fish Market expands with rising demand for home aquarium pets

The global ornamental-fish market was estimated at USD 5.88 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 11.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for colourful aquarium-ornamental fish among millennials as part of a stylish lifestyle is expected to continue being a major growth driver.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, the European region dominated the market with a share of over 38.7%. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of about 9.6% over the forecast period. By product segment in 2022, the tropical freshwater category held around 51.6% of the market share. On the basis of application, the household segment dominated with a revenue share of almost 71.2% in 2022. Rising innovations in aquarium design—including aquascaping and planted-tank setups—are supporting market expansion as consumers increasingly use ornamental fish as showpieces in rooms.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size details: 2022 was USD 5.88 billion; projected to hit USD 11.30 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023-2030.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market features both well-established and emerging players. These companies are adopting strategies such as new species launches, acquisitions and partnerships to boost their market presence and capabilities. For example: in December 2021, one company entered into an agreement with a tech-enabled aquaculture platform to enhance sustainable practices and productivity; in November 2021, another firm partnered with a Japanese fish-food brand to offer comprehensive solutions for ornamental fish health and nutrition.

Key Companies

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ornamental-fish market include:

Aqua-Nautic Specialist Pte Ltd.

AlgaeBarn LLC

bioAquatiX

Imperial Tropicals

LiveAquaria

Oasis Fish Farm

Sanyo Aquarium (Pte) Ltd.

Qian Hu Corporation Limited

Sunbeam Aquarium Pte Ltd.

Tropical Fish International Pte Ltd.

Conclusion

In summary, the ornamental-fish market is positioning itself for strong growth, nearly doubling in size from USD 5.88 billion in 2022 to USD 11.30 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Growth is being driven by millennial-led adoption of aquarium fish as lifestyle accessories, rising household disposable incomes—especially in emerging markets—and technological advances in aquariums and pet-care systems. While Europe remains the largest regional market, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, underpinned by rising demand for exotic and premium species. Leading companies are expanding their reach via strategic partnerships, acquisitions and product innovations, while sustainability and hobbyist trends continue to shape product development and sourcing strategies.

