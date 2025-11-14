Machine Vision Market: Growth Forecasts Highlight Industrial Expansion

The global machine vision market size was estimated at USD 20,378.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 41,744.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market’s growth is driven by the rising demand for quality inspection, automation, and productivity enhancement across industries. Increasing adoption of machine vision technologies enables precise defect detection, process optimization, and improved operational efficiency in manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive applications.

Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and automation are accelerating innovation in machine vision systems, allowing them to perform complex visual tasks with enhanced speed and accuracy. The continuous improvement of software components—particularly in image processing, pattern recognition, and analytics—has broadened machine vision’s applicability in industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and autonomous vehicles, contributing to overall market expansion.

Additionally, the rising adoption of vision-guided robotics systems is transforming industrial automation. With the growing deployment of industrial robots, especially in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, the need for integrating machine vision with robot controllers has surged. These systems enable robots to analyze and interact with their environment effectively, improving production efficiency and reducing human error—further propelling market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia-Pacific dominated the global machine vision market with a share of over 43% in 2024.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 12% from 2025 to 2030.

By offering, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share of over 61% in 2024.

By product, the PC-based segment held the dominant share in 2024.

By application, the quality assurance and inspection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 20,378.6 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 41,744.0 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with major players investing in R&D, partnerships, and new product development to strengthen their competitive position.

Cognex Corporation develops a wide range of machine vision products, sensors, and software. Operating through its Modular Vision Systems Division (MVSD) and Surface Inspection Systems Division (SISD), the company delivers scalable solutions for diverse price and performance requirements.

OMRON Corporation designs and manufactures advanced automation equipment, sensors, control systems, and robotics. Its expertise spans industrial, healthcare, and environmental technologies, enabling robust integration of vision and automation solutions.

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH offers digital cameras, embedded vision solutions, and software tools such as Vimba SDK for seamless system customization and integration.

Sick AG specializes in sensor-based automation, providing solutions for process, logistics, and factory automation with a diverse product portfolio including photoelectric, magnetic, and safety sensors.

Prominent Companies Include

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc. (A subsidiary of TKH Group NV)

Stemmer Imaging

National Instruments Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Sick AG

Tordivel AS

Conclusion

The machine vision market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by rapid industrial automation, AI integration, and the increasing role of robotics in manufacturing. As industries seek greater precision, reliability, and speed, machine vision technologies are set to become indispensable tools in achieving next-generation efficiency and innovation.