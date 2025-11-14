Fermentation Chemicals Market 2030: Partnerships Driving Bio-Based Growth

Fermentation Chemicals Market Overview

The global fermentation chemicals market was valued at USD 75.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 120.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for bio-based feedstock, particularly within the industrial biotechnology sector.

Rising consumption of methanol and ethanol, along with growing demand from various chemical and industrial applications, continues to fuel market expansion. Additionally, surging demand for organic acids from the fiber and plastics manufacturing industries is expected to play a major role in driving growth over the forecast period.

Compared to petroleum-derived chemicals, fermentation chemicals are more eco-friendly and cost-effective. Their ability to accelerate reaction rates and reduce manufacturing time further enhances their attractiveness. These chemicals are primarily derived from sustainable vegetable feedstocks such as starch, sugar, and corn, which are typically more affordable than petrochemical alternatives.

Driven by these factors, several major chemical producers are increasingly shifting toward bio-based raw materials to reduce dependency on petrochemicals. Volatility in crude oil prices, concerns over carbon emissions, and the push for biodegradable and sustainable products have collectively encouraged the development of fermentation-based chemicals, opening up significant growth opportunities for the near future.

However, the high cost of production techniques and the need for extensive research and development remain key challenges. The quality of feedstocks is also critical, as higher-quality inputs yield better fermentation results. As such, the process remains relatively expensive and under continued technological development, which may restrain market growth to some extent.

Order a free sample PDF of the Fermentation Chemicals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of 34.1% in 2023.

By product, the alcohols segment led the market with a 56.0% share in 2023.

By application, industrial applications dominated, accounting for 41.6% of total market revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 75.0 Billion

USD 75.0 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 120.89 Billion

USD 120.89 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 7.3%

7.3% Largest Region (2023): North America

Key Company Insights

The fermentation chemicals market is highly competitive, with several global players investing heavily in R&D to strengthen their market position. Companies with diverse product portfolios and strong brand recognition — such as BASF SE, Novozymes, Cargill, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG — dominate the market. Most of these firms have integrated operations across the value chain to optimize profitability and minimize production costs.

To gain a competitive advantage, market participants are focusing on capacity expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships with distributors to enhance their global presence.

Notable Companies and Initiatives

BASF SE: Offers a comprehensive range of fermentation chemicals, including enzymes, organic acids, and alcohols, serving industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and plastics. The company has collaborated to establish precision fermentation facilities in Singapore, highlighting its focus on innovation and sustainability.

Evonik Industries AG: Specializes in fermentation-based specialty chemicals and enzymes, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and advanced biotechnology.

AB Enzymes: Produces a diverse array of enzyme products using both solid and submerged culture fermentation systems, serving sectors such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.: A leading global player offering fermentation chemicals including enzymes and organic acids, catering to industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and plastics.

Key Fermentation Chemicals Companies

The following leading companies collectively shape global industry trends and market direction:

BASF SE

Novozymes

DuPont Danisco

DSM

Amano Enzymes USA Co., Ltd.

AB Enzymes

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Cargill, Incorporated

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

ADM

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global fermentation chemicals market is on a strong growth trajectory, propelled by the shift toward bio-based and sustainable solutions across industrial sectors. Continuous innovation, growing environmental awareness, and the declining dependence on petrochemicals are key factors fostering market expansion. Although high production costs and technological challenges persist, ongoing R&D and increasing investment in green chemistry are expected to enhance production efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As industries prioritize sustainability and renewable resources, the fermentation chemicals market is poised to achieve robust, long-term growth through 2030.