Food Service Equipment Market 2030: China Leads the Asia Pacific Market

Food Service Equipment Market Overview

The global food service equipment market was valued at USD 39.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 58.22 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by rising digitalization, the increasing need for sustainable and eco-friendly equipment, and the enforcement of stringent consumer safety regulations, which are expected to create strong growth opportunities in the near future.

The market has evolved rapidly in response to changing client needs for modern kitchen setups. Shifting social habits and continuous technological progress have fostered a dynamic landscape for commercial kitchen equipment. Expanding food service and hospitality sectors—including restaurants, cafes, and catering services—are among the primary growth drivers.

The growing popularity of takeout, quick-service, and fast-casual chains has heightened the demand for efficient, high-capacity kitchen equipment. Additionally, changing consumer preferences for dining out, gourmet experiences, and healthy food options are encouraging the adoption of advanced cooking and preparation technologies that improve both food quality and operational efficiency.

The introduction of smart technologies and IoT-enabled appliances is revolutionizing commercial kitchens by improving monitoring, automation, and overall performance. In parallel, labor shortages are prompting foodservice operators to invest in multi-functional equipment that reduces manual involvement while maintaining consistent quality. Furthermore, stringent hygiene and safety regulations are accelerating the need for advanced ware-washing, refrigeration, and storage systems that prevent contamination.

Over time, significant technological progress has enhanced the design and functionality of food preparation and storage equipment—such as stoves, ranges, and electric refrigerators—while the rise of specialized appliances catering to different cuisines has further diversified market offerings.

The market is also benefitting from the growth of corporate offices offering in-house dining facilities, which has spurred demand for products like refrigerators, food warmers, and coffee machines. The increasing availability of diverse meal options requires more specialized and efficient kitchen tools.

Additionally, the influence of social media, particularly food influencers and vloggers, is driving interest in innovative kitchen technologies and modern presentation styles. The emergence of “cloud kitchens” and social media-driven culinary ventures is further stimulating demand for high-performance and space-efficient food service equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 36.9% in 2024.

China dominated the Asia Pacific market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By sales channel, the offline segment dominated with a 68.8% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, Full Service Restaurants (FSR) led the market, holding a 43.4% revenue share in 2024.

By product, kitchen purpose equipment dominated, accounting for a 40.6% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 39.07 Billion

USD 39.07 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 58.22 Billion

USD 58.22 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.0%

7.0% Largest Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Food Service Equipment Company Insights

The food service equipment market is moderately consolidated, with major players focusing on technological innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability to strengthen their global presence. Key companies include Electrolux, Welbilt, Duke Manufacturing, and MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Electrolux, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, provides a wide range of food service solutions for restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments. Its portfolio includes cooking, refrigeration, dishwashing, and food preparation equipment, emphasizing performance and energy efficiency.

Duke Manufacturing, based in St. Louis, Missouri, offers an extensive product lineup including cooking systems, food warming and holding equipment, refrigeration units, prep stations, and dishwashing solutions. The company focuses on improving energy efficiency, durability, and workflow optimization to help foodservice operators reduce costs and improve service quality.

Leading players are also leveraging digital technology, AI-based monitoring systems, and sustainable materials to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly, smart, and efficient kitchen solutions.

Key Food Service Equipment Companies

The following companies collectively hold the largest market share and influence global trends:

Electrolux

Welbilt

Duke Manufacturing

MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

The Middleby Corporation

HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION

Hobart

RATIONAL

BUNN

Cambro

Conclusion

The global food service equipment market is set for sustained growth, driven by the expansion of the hospitality industry, the rise in dining-out culture, and the integration of smart and energy-efficient technologies in commercial kitchens. Increasing urbanization, labor shortages, and the emergence of quick-service and cloud kitchen models further reinforce the need for advanced, automated, and sustainable solutions.

While high initial costs and maintenance expenses may pose short-term challenges, ongoing innovation and the adoption of IoT-based equipment are expected to offset these barriers. As the industry continues to evolve toward digitalization, safety, and sustainability, the food service equipment market is poised to achieve robust and consistent growth through 2030.