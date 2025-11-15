Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers: Protecting the Rights of the Injured Across Louisiana

Mandeville, LA, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — When someone is hurt in an accident, they often face more than just physical pain—they face mounting medical bills, time away from work, and the uncertainty of what to do next. The team at Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers is here to help. Led by experienced litigators Norman Hodgins and Matthew Devereaux, the firm proudly represents injury victims throughout Louisiana, including Mandeville, Baton Rouge, and surrounding communities.

With over $15 million recovered in verdicts and settlements, Hodgins Devereaux has built a reputation for fighting—and winning—on behalf of people who have been wronged. Their mission is simple: to help accident victims rebuild their lives with compassion, strength, and justice.

Standing Up for the Injured in Mandeville

Whether someone was hurt in a car wreck or injured in a fall, the firm’s Mandeville personal injury lawyers provide trusted legal support from start to finish. The team’s Mandeville car accident lawyers help victims pursue compensation for medical care, lost income, and emotional trauma, while the firm’s Mandeville slip and fall lawyer represents those hurt on unsafe or poorly maintained property.

Representing Clients Across Baton Rouge

Hodgins Devereaux also serves clients in Baton Rouge who need skilled legal representation after an accident. The firm’s Baton Rouge personal injury lawyers are dedicated to holding negligent drivers, property owners, and corporations accountable. For victims of serious crashes, their Baton Rouge car accident team takes on the insurance companies that try to minimize claims. And for those hurt in dangerous conditions, the Baton Rouge slip and fall lawyer team helps clients recover for their medical bills, pain, and lost wages.

Experienced. Compassionate. Proven

Unlike many law firms, Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers isn’t run by a single attorney juggling dozens of cases alone. Clients benefit from a team of seasoned trial lawyers who are dually licensed in Louisiana and Mississippi, giving them an edge in complex multi-state injury claims.

“We take pride in standing with our clients when they need us most,” said attorney Matthew Devereaux. “Every case we handle is personal, and every client deserves to have their story heard.”

About Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers

Hodgins Devereaux Injury Lawyers represents victims of car accidents, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death, birth injuries, legal malpractice, and class actions throughout Louisiana and Mississippi. With offices in Madisonville, the firm combines local experience with powerful courtroom advocacy to deliver results for the injured.