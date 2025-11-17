Jaimax Announces Official Pre-Sale Launch of JMC Coin for Early Participants

HYDERABAD, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — Jaimax has announced the official launch of the public pre-sale for its digital asset, JMC Coin, marking an important step in the company’s expanding financial ecosystem. The pre-sale provides early participants with an opportunity to acquire JMC Coin prior to future exchange listings.

JMC Coin is designed to function as the primary utility token within the broader Jaimax ecosystem, supporting transactions across wallets, merchant platforms, and upcoming decentralized applications. The pre-sale process follows a structured distribution model to ensure transparency and fair participation for all eligible users.

According to the company, funds generated from the pre-sale will be allocated toward strengthening infrastructure, expanding payment gateway capabilities, and enhancing system-wide security. Jaimax reiterated its commitment to maintaining a verifiable and accountable distribution framework as part of its development roadmap.

The initiative reflects Jaimax’s ongoing effort to create accessible digital financial tools that can support both local and global users. Individuals and organizations interested in participating in the pre-sale can access verified information through the official website, https://jaimax.com.

The pre-sale will be available for a limited period, after which any remaining tokens will be allocated toward ecosystem development, operational reserves, and long-term stability planning. The company advises users to rely exclusively on official Jaimax communication channels for updates.

For more information, visit https://jaimax.com.