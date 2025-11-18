Cell Therapy Market Expands with Rising Demand for Advanced Regenerative Care

In 2023, the global cell therapy market was valued at USD 4.74 billion. Over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.66 %, reaching USD 20.07 billion by 2030. This rapid expansion is driven by the development of new cell types for therapeutic use, growing clinical study funding, improving regulatory frameworks, and increasing product approvals by authorities such as the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.7% in 2023.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for cell therapy in the region.

Based on therapy type, the autologous therapy segment dominated the market with a share of 91.22% in the year 2023.

Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment dominated the overall market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023: USD 4.74 billion.

2024 (estimated): USD 5.89 billion.

2030 forecast: USD 20.07 billion, growing at a CAGR of 22.66 % from 2024–2030.

This forecast reflects strong momentum in both mature markets and emerging geographies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Competition in the cell therapy market is intense, with both established biopharma players and newer entrants racing to bring advanced therapies to market. The following patterns are especially notable:

Leading firms are leveraging their deep pipelines and resources to obtain early regulatory approval and secure first-mover advantages.

Collaborations and licensing deals are common; partnerships help companies share costs, mitigate risk, and scale their manufacturing capability.

Regulatory milestones—such as marketing approvals—are increasingly shaping how companies prioritize their research and development activities.

Some prominent players are: Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, all of which are actively developing and commercializing CAR-T and other advanced cell therapies.

Emerging companies are also making an impact — for example, Aurion Biotech has begun Phase 1/2 trials for corneal-edema therapy, and Nkarta, Inc. received approval to test its allogeneic CD19-directed CAR NK therapy.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cell Therapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies List

Here is a list of major companies involved in the cell therapy market:

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

JW Therapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics

Anterogen Co., Ltd.

MEDIPOST

BIOMEDICS

Aurion Biotech

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l

Nkarta, Inc.

Conclusion

Overall, the cell therapy market is poised for rapid growth, underpinned by strong clinical momentum, regulatory backing, and growing investment across the value chain. With the market expected to more than quadruple by 2030, both established biopharma firms and emerging biotech players are strategically positioning themselves to capture value — whether through novel CAR-T, NK-cell, or stem cell therapies. As manufacturing technologies mature and approvals continue, cell-based therapies are set to become a cornerstone of next-generation medicine.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.