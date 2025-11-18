Pet Insurance Market Expands as Owners Prioritize Veterinary Spending

The global pet insurance market was valued at approximately USD 18.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to soar to USD 79.61 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.55% between 2025 and 2033. Critical growth drivers include a rising pet population, greater adoption of insurance in under-penetrated regions, escalating veterinary care costs, increasing “humanization” of pets, and the growing influence of InsurTech platforms. As pet owners demand more financial protection for their animals, insurers are responding with innovative policy structures and broader distribution strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Europe pet insurance industry held the largest revenue share of over 41.58% in 2024.

The North America pet insurance industry held the second-largest revenue share in 2024.

Based on coverage, the accident & illness segment dominated the market with an 85.19% share in 2024.

Based on sales channel, the direct sales channel segment held the largest share of the market at 34.54% in 2024.

Based on animal, the dogs segment held the largest market share of 71.24% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 18.61 billion

2033 (Projected): USD 79.61 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 17.55%

Regionally, Europe is the strongest current market, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region.

Growth is fueled by rising pet ownership, underinsurance in emerging economies, and increasing adoption of InsurTech-led solutions. In North America, 6.25 million pets were insured in 2024, up from 5.36 million in 2022 — a growth of 16.6%, showing how demand is scaling rapidly in mature markets.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The global pet insurance market is moderately fragmented, combining traditional insurers, digital-first players, and investment-backed firms. Competitive pressures are intensifying, with incumbents pursuing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions while newcomers leverage technology to offer tailored, cost-effective policies.

InsurTechs are emerging as a powerful force — using artificial intelligence, big data, and real-time underwriting to reduce fraud, refine pricing, and speed up claims. Their digital-first models give them agility, enabling faster rollout of new products and embedded coverage via partnerships with vets, retail platforms, and wearable providers.

Geographical expansion is also a major strategy. For instance, established players are entering new markets: Trupanion expanded into Germany and Switzerland, while regional insurers like Universal Sompo in India are tailoring pet insurance for local conditions. Meanwhile, M&A activity remains strong, with players acquiring niche or regional insurers to consolidate scale and broaden geographic reach.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pet Insurance Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies

Some of the leading organizations shaping the pet insurance market include:

Trupanion, Inc.

Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (DFV)

Petplan (Allianz)

JAB Holding Company

Direct Line

Lassie

Getsafe GmbH

Waggel Limited

Feather Insurance

Napo Limited

Tesco

Sainsbury Bank Plc

Fressnapf Holding SE

EQT Group

MetLife Services & Solutions, LLC

HDFC Ergo

AliPay

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Anicom Insurance

These companies account for a significant share of the market and drive trends through product innovation, regional expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Conclusion

In summary, the pet insurance market is entering a phase of rapid expansion, driven by rising pet ownership, growing veterinary costs, and a shift toward treating pets as family members. Innovators in InsurTech are making coverage more accessible and customized, while traditional insurers are scaling via M&A and geographical diversification. With its projected jump from USD 18.61 billion in 2024 to USD 79.61 billion by 2033, the industry is poised for sustained growth — shaped by technology, regulatory evolution, and evolving consumer behavior.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.