Human Resource Management Market 2030: Predictive Analytics Powers HR

The global histology and cytology market size was valued at USD 21.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.48 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, rapid technological advancements, and the rising number of product launches that enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

Favorable reimbursement frameworks and government initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure are further expected to support market expansion by 2030. The industry is experiencing significant momentum due to the introduction of advanced technologies and regulatory approvals that improve diagnostic capabilities. For instance, in February 2024, Hologic, Inc. received FDA clearance for its Genius Digital Diagnostics System—the first and only FDA-cleared digital cytology system that integrates deep-learning-based AI with advanced volumetric imaging. This innovation enhances the precise detection of pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer, enabling earlier interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Similarly, in January 2024, QIAGEN launched the QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 and Meningitis/Encephalitis Panel, complementing its existing Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 Panel. Utilizing multiplex real-time PCR, the QIAstat-Dx system simultaneously identifies multiple pathogens and provides Ct values and amplification curves, enabling more informed clinical decisions. These technological advancements support efficient and patient-centered care in communicable diseases, driving demand for sophisticated histology and cytology solutions. The increasing adoption of AI-driven diagnostics and multiplex molecular testing underscores a major shift toward faster, more accurate, and automated diagnostic workflows.

Additionally, growing acceptance of immunohistochemistry (IHC) for comprehensive cellular analysis supports market growth, especially for diagnosing infectious diseases and multiple cancer types. Several companies continue to innovate in the IHC space. For example, in June 2023, Aiosyn expanded its AI-enabled module to enhance immunohistochemistry staining capabilities, demonstrating industry-wide efforts to integrate AI and automation into pathology workflows.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 39.82% share in 2024.

The U.S. exhibited strong growth driven by technological adoption and high healthcare expenditure.

By product, consumables and reagents accounted for the largest revenue share at 60.49% in 2024.

By application, drug discovery and designing led the market with a 47.56% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Key Histology and Cytology Company Insights

Leading market players include Hologic, Inc., Abbott, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others. These companies are implementing strategies such as new product development, technological innovations, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and expand their global reach.

Key Histology and Cytology Companies

Hologic, Inc.

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conclusion

The global histology and cytology market is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, rapid adoption of AI-driven diagnostics, and ongoing technological innovations in pathology. Favorable reimbursement policies, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and an increasing focus on early disease detection further enhance market prospects. As leading companies continue to introduce advanced diagnostic tools and molecular testing solutions, the industry is expected to witness significant advancements in accuracy, efficiency, and overall patient care outcomes through 2030.