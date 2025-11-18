Plastic Compounding Market Expands as Demand Rises in Automotive Manufacturing

Posted on 2025-11-18 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global plastic compounding market was valued at USD 67.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 112.08 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is fueled by the increasing replacement of conventional materials such as natural rubber, wood, metals, glass, and concrete with advanced plastics. The versatility, light weight, and customizable nature of plastic compounds continue to strengthen their adoption across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific led the plastic compounding market with a revenue share of over 44.0% in 2023, supported by rising manufacturing activities and growing automotive production.
  • Europe accounted for above 21.0% revenue share in 2023, driven by strong demand from automotive, construction, and electrical industries.
  • By source, fossil-based compounded plastics dominated the market with over 56.0% share in 2023.
  • By product, polypropylene (PP) held the highest market share at over 29.0% in 2023, owing to its durability and cost efficiency.
  • By application, the automotive sector captured above 25.0% market share in 2023, highlighting the industry’s shift toward lightweight materials.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 67.17 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 112.08 Billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 7.4%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2023

The rising demand for plastics is largely attributed to their ease of molding, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for complex design applications. Plastic fittings and components offer advantages such as quick installation, wide color selection, and tight sealing against elements like dust and moisture. The plastic compounding process includes stages such as additive ratio selection, high-speed mixing using twin-screw extruders, melt processing, cooling, and pelletizing—each contributing to improved performance characteristics.

In North America, the U.S. led the market in 2023, supported by expanding automotive manufacturing and increasing construction activities. Growth in capacity expansion projects by vehicle manufacturers is further expected to elevate the demand for compounded plastics.

Within the U.S. market, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is projected to be among the fastest-growing segments due to strong demand from the packaging sector, particularly for bottles. PET manufacturers are increasingly adopting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) to optimize resource usage, enhance efficiency, and strengthen product quality, which will support market expansion over the forecast period.

Globally, the adoption of compounded plastics is rising across sectors such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, wire & cable, and construction. These advanced materials offer superior mechanical strength, lightweight properties, and enhanced safety compliance. In automotive manufacturing, compounded plastics help reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, thereby boosting their preference over metals and traditional materials.

Order a free sample PDF of the Plastic Compounding Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading companies are pursuing strategies such as capacity expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.

  • Sirmax announced an expansion in India in December 2023, adding 20 kilotons per annum in production capacity, with full operations expected by 2026.
  • In November 2023, Borealis AG increased its mechanically recycled plastic compounding production to over 50 kilotons per annum through the acquisition of Rialti S.p.A., a polypropylene recyclate compounder.

Key Plastic Compounding Companies

  • BASF SE
  • SABIC
  • Dow, Inc.
  • KRATON CORPORATION
  • LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • RTP Company
  • S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC (Aurora Plastics)
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Covestro AG
  • Washington Penn
  • Eurostar Engineering Plastics
  • KURARAY CO., LTD.
  • Arkema
  • TEIJIN LIMITED
  • LANXESS
  • Solvay
  • F.TER
  • Polyvisions, Inc.
  • Ravago

Conclusion

The plastic compounding market is positioned for steady expansion, supported by escalating demand from automotive, packaging, construction, electronics, and healthcare sectors. Advancements in processing technologies, rising preference for lightweight and high-performance materials, and increased adoption of recycled compounds will continue shaping market growth through 2030. With strong regional demand and ongoing industrial development, the market remains highly competitive and innovation-driven.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution