Plastic Compounding Market Expands as Demand Rises in Automotive Manufacturing

The global plastic compounding market was valued at USD 67.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 112.08 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is fueled by the increasing replacement of conventional materials such as natural rubber, wood, metals, glass, and concrete with advanced plastics. The versatility, light weight, and customizable nature of plastic compounds continue to strengthen their adoption across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the plastic compounding market with a revenue share of over 44.0% in 2023, supported by rising manufacturing activities and growing automotive production.

Europe accounted for above 21.0% revenue share in 2023, driven by strong demand from automotive, construction, and electrical industries.

By source, fossil-based compounded plastics dominated the market with over 56.0% share in 2023.

By product, polypropylene (PP) held the highest market share at over 29.0% in 2023, owing to its durability and cost efficiency.

By application, the automotive sector captured above 25.0% market share in 2023, highlighting the industry’s shift toward lightweight materials.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 67.17 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 112.08 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 7.4%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2023

The rising demand for plastics is largely attributed to their ease of molding, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for complex design applications. Plastic fittings and components offer advantages such as quick installation, wide color selection, and tight sealing against elements like dust and moisture. The plastic compounding process includes stages such as additive ratio selection, high-speed mixing using twin-screw extruders, melt processing, cooling, and pelletizing—each contributing to improved performance characteristics.

In North America, the U.S. led the market in 2023, supported by expanding automotive manufacturing and increasing construction activities. Growth in capacity expansion projects by vehicle manufacturers is further expected to elevate the demand for compounded plastics.

Within the U.S. market, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is projected to be among the fastest-growing segments due to strong demand from the packaging sector, particularly for bottles. PET manufacturers are increasingly adopting Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) to optimize resource usage, enhance efficiency, and strengthen product quality, which will support market expansion over the forecast period.

Globally, the adoption of compounded plastics is rising across sectors such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, wire & cable, and construction. These advanced materials offer superior mechanical strength, lightweight properties, and enhanced safety compliance. In automotive manufacturing, compounded plastics help reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency, thereby boosting their preference over metals and traditional materials.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading companies are pursuing strategies such as capacity expansions, acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence.

Sirmax announced an expansion in India in December 2023, adding 20 kilotons per annum in production capacity, with full operations expected by 2026.

In November 2023, Borealis AG increased its mechanically recycled plastic compounding production to over 50 kilotons per annum through the acquisition of Rialti S.p.A., a polypropylene recyclate compounder.

Key Plastic Compounding Companies

BASF SE

SABIC

Dow, Inc.

KRATON CORPORATION

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

RTP Company

S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC (Aurora Plastics)

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Covestro AG

Washington Penn

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Arkema

TEIJIN LIMITED

LANXESS

Solvay

F.TER

Polyvisions, Inc.

Ravago

Conclusion

The plastic compounding market is positioned for steady expansion, supported by escalating demand from automotive, packaging, construction, electronics, and healthcare sectors. Advancements in processing technologies, rising preference for lightweight and high-performance materials, and increased adoption of recycled compounds will continue shaping market growth through 2030. With strong regional demand and ongoing industrial development, the market remains highly competitive and innovation-driven.

