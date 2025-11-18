Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Expands With Rising Safety Focus

The global point of entry water treatment systems market was valued at USD 10.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030. Rising pollution levels, rapid urbanization, and increasing population influx in major cities are key factors boosting the demand for advanced water treatment systems. These systems support the delivery of clean and safe water directly at the point of entry, contributing to improved water quality for residential, commercial, and industrial use.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region led the global market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share of 36.5%, driven by expanding urban populations and heightened awareness of water purity.

The U.S. market is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030, supported by strong adoption of filtration technologies and growing focus on health-centric water solutions.

By technology, reverse osmosis systems emerged as the leading category with a 16.1% revenue share in 2024, reflecting growing preference for high-efficiency filtration.

By application, the industrial segment dominated the market with a 50.4% share in 2024, as industries increasingly adopt point-of-entry solutions to meet water safety regulations and operational needs.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10.17 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 13.42 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.9%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Growing concerns over water contamination—including microplastics, bacteria, chemicals, and heavy metals such as lead—continue to accelerate the adoption of point-of-entry water treatment systems. The need for reliable solutions that ensure safe drinking water is further strengthened by increasing public health awareness.

Global population growth is another major driver contributing to rising water treatment demand. According to the United Nations, the global population is expected to expand from 8 billion to 9.7 billion by 2050, with a potential peak of 10.4 billion by the mid-2080s. Additionally, the population, which was 3.5 billion in 1970, is projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030. This surge, combined with rapid urbanization, is exerting pressure on freshwater resources, intensifying the need for efficient and scalable water treatment solutions.

Key Company Insights

The market features strong competition among established global players such as 3M, DuPont, Pentair plc, and BWT Holding GmbH, all known for their comprehensive water treatment portfolios.

DuPont, through its Safety & Construction segment, provides a broad range of water purification technologies under its product lines FilmTec, Amber, TapTec, and MEMCOR.

Pentair plc, headquartered in the U.S., operates through its Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies segments, offering whole-house water treatment systems and water softeners.

Emerging participants like Aquasana Inc., EcoWater Systems LLC, and Calgon Carbon Corporation are gaining traction.

Aquasana Inc. manufactures a variety of filtration solutions, including whole-house systems, under-counter and countertop filters, and replacement filters.

Calgon Carbon Corporation offers an extensive portfolio of granular and powdered activated carbon, activated carbon cloth, pelletized carbon, and UV technologies.

Key Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Companies

3M

DuPont

Pentair plc

BWT Holding GmbH

Culligan

Watts

Aquasana, Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

EcoWater Systems LLC

GE Appliances

Conclusion

The point of entry water treatment systems market continues to expand steadily, supported by rising urbanization, growing environmental concerns, and increasing demand for safe drinking water. Technological advancements, strong industrial usage, and ongoing population growth are expected to reinforce market development through 2030. Leading global companies are investing in innovative filtration technologies to address evolving water quality challenges, positioning the market for sustained long-term growth.

