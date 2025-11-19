Free Ad-supported Streaming TV Market 2033: Advertisers Target Cord-Cutters

The global free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) market was valued at USD 9.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 40.20 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2033. This strong growth is driven by rising demand for cost-effective entertainment, increasing penetration of smart TVs and connected devices, higher digital advertising spending, and the entry of major streaming platforms introducing ad-supported viewing options.

As consumers increasingly seek affordable alternatives to traditional cable and subscription-based streaming services, FAST platforms are gaining momentum. Economic uncertainties and rising living costs have accelerated the shift toward free, ad-supported content. These platforms provide diverse content libraries without monthly subscription fees, making them particularly attractive to price-conscious viewers. For advertisers, the growing and engaged viewer base offers opportunities to enhance reach and brand visibility. This shift positions FAST services as a long-term, sustainable segment within the digital entertainment landscape.

FAST providers are investing heavily in expanding and diversifying their content offerings, including live TV, movies, series, and niche programming. Curated channels and genre-specific content strategies help platforms target defined audience segments and improve retention. Collaborations with independent studios and international content creators broaden the content mix and attract multicultural viewers. Data-driven insights further optimize programming decisions by monitoring audience engagement. This content diversification not only enhances viewer satisfaction but also strengthens monetization opportunities for advertisers.

Advertising demand is rapidly gravitating toward digital video and streaming platforms due to the need for measurable ROI and precise audience targeting. FAST services offer premium advertising inventory at a lower cost relative to traditional TV, appealing to large brands as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Programmatic advertising capabilities enable real-time bidding and personalized ad placements, improving overall monetization. Rising advertising investments are also driving innovations in content offerings and platform features. As a result, FAST services are becoming influential and strategic channels in modern digital advertising ecosystems.

Order a free sample PDF of the Free Ad-supported Streaming TV Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 31% of global revenue in 2024, maintaining its position as the leading regional market.

The U.S. dominated the North America FAST market in 2024 with the highest revenue contribution.

By type, the linear channel segment contributed over 46% of global revenue in 2024, driven by the growing appeal of traditional lean-back viewing experiences within digital environments.

By device type, smart TVs are expected to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By content type, the sports segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9.73 Billion

USD 9.73 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 40.20 Billion

USD 40.20 Billion CAGR (2025–2033): 16.9%

16.9% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Free Ad-supported Streaming TV Company Insights

Major FAST market participants include Pluto TV, Tubi TV, The Roku Channel, Peacock TV, and Sling TV.

Pluto TV , owned by Paramount Global, is a leading FAST platform offering a broad selection of live and on-demand channels across categories such as news, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. With curated linear channels and an expanding library of movies and series, Pluto TV operates entirely on an ad-supported model. Advanced ad-targeting capabilities and strategic global expansion have made it a key innovator in the FAST segment.

, owned by Paramount Global, is a leading FAST platform offering a broad selection of live and on-demand channels across categories such as news, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. With curated linear channels and an expanding library of movies and series, Pluto TV operates entirely on an ad-supported model. Advanced ad-targeting capabilities and strategic global expansion have made it a key innovator in the FAST segment. The Roku Channel, run by Roku, Inc., is deeply integrated into the Roku device and smart TV ecosystem. It offers a wide range of live channels, on-demand content, and original programming. By combining content distribution, advertising, and large connected device penetration, The Roku Channel remains a major driver of engagement and ad revenue in the FAST industry.

Leading FAST Market Companies:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Crackle

Peacock TV LLC

Plex

Pluto TV

Roku, Inc.

Sling TV

Tubi TV

Vudu

Xumo, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global FAST market is rapidly expanding as consumers increasingly prefer free, ad-supported entertainment options over costly traditional TV and subscription-based streaming services. Enhanced device accessibility, rising digital ad spending, and extensive content diversification are reinforcing the market’s upward trajectory. With advertisers valuing measurable targeting capabilities and platforms investing in improved user experiences, the FAST ecosystem is well-positioned for sustained growth through 2033. As regional markets such as Asia Pacific emerge as high-growth hotspots, FAST platforms are set to become an integral component of the global digital entertainment and advertising landscape.