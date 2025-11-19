Interventional Oncology Market Gains Momentum with Expanding Cancer Therapies

The global interventional oncology market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.38 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.55% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, continuous technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures, the expanding geriatric population, rising emphasis on early cancer detection, and growing public as well as private investments supporting interventional oncology technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global interventional oncology market, accounting for 41.87% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

By technique, ablation therapies led the market with a 37.1% revenue share in 2024.

By procedures, vascular interventions captured the largest share at 38.2% in 2024.

By applications, liver cancer remained the leading segment with a 28.0% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.7 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 4.38 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.55%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

The global cancer burden continues to escalate rapidly. According to the WHO, there were approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths in 2022, with projected cases expected to exceed 35 million by 2050, marking a 77% increase. This surge highlights the urgent need for effective, advanced cancer treatment modalities.

Interventional oncology has emerged as a vital component of modern cancer care, offering minimally invasive solutions such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA), transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), and cryoablation. These procedures offer faster recovery, reduced complications, and improved outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches. With the global rise in cancer incidence driven by factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diets, alcohol consumption, air pollution, and sedentary lifestyles, the adoption of minimally invasive oncology procedures is expected to accelerate significantly.

Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly adopting interventional oncology techniques due to their superior patient outcomes, reduced trauma, and shorter hospitalization periods. Growing clinical awareness and supportive reimbursement policies further strengthen market adoption.

Companies in this space are actively developing advanced technologies and expanding their capabilities. For instance, in April 2021, Terumo launched a global therapeutic interventional oncology team to enhance innovation and patient care. Similarly, in June 2023, Royal Philips and its IMAGIO clinical consortium secured a USD 25.97 million grant to support research in minimally invasive treatments targeting liver cancer, lung cancer, and soft tissue sarcomas. Such investments underscore the rising focus on innovation and clinical improvement within the interventional oncology landscape.

Key Interventional Oncology Company Insights

Leading market players are focusing on strategic collaborations, product expansion, and technological advancements to strengthen their presence and accelerate global adoption.

Key Interventional Oncology Companies

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Medical

AngioDynamics Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Profound Medical

Terumo Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Conclusion

The interventional oncology market is on a strong upward trajectory, fueled by rising cancer incidence, technological breakthroughs, and growing preference for minimally invasive treatments. With robust investment, expanding clinical adoption, and continuous innovation by leading companies, the market is expected to witness sustained growth through 2030. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize advanced, patient-centric cancer care, interventional oncology will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of oncology treatment.

