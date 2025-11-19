Lateral Flow Assays Market Grows with Booming Point-of-Care Diagnostics

The global lateral flow assays market size was estimated at USD 9.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.44 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.98% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, continuous technological innovation in assay development, and the rising adoption of rapid diagnostic tools in both home-care and point-of-care settings.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global lateral flow assays market, accounting for 35.44% of total revenue in 2024.

The U.S. retained the largest share within the North American region in 2024.

By product, kits and reagents led the market with a 66.50% revenue share in 2024.

By application, clinical testing held the largest share at 74.33% in 2024.

By technique, the sandwich assays segment accounted for 38.75% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, hospitals and clinics were the leading segment, representing 34.90% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9.85 Billion

2033 Market Size Projection: USD 17.44 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.98%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Growing infectious disease burdens continue to drive demand for rapid diagnostic solutions. The WHO’s estimate of 263 million malaria cases in 2023 underscores the global need for fast, reliable, and affordable diagnostic platforms such as lateral flow assays. Technological improvements—including enhanced sensitivity, specificity, multiplexing capabilities, and integration with digital tools (smartphone-based readers, cloud platforms)—have expanded the application of lateral flow tests beyond infectious diseases into pregnancy testing, cardiovascular monitoring, veterinary diagnostics, environmental testing, and food safety.

Key Lateral Flow Assays Company Insights

Major market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG continue to introduce advanced diagnostic kits. Notably, in March 2023, QuidelOrtho Corporation received De Novo FDA authorization for its Sofia 2 SARS + FIA test, marking the first FDA-cleared rapid antigen test for COVID-19.

Leading Lateral Flow Assays Companies

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

BD

QIAGEN

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche

DH Life Sciences, LLC

Quest Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Conclusion

The lateral flow assays market is set for steady growth as the demand for rapid, easy-to-use diagnostic tools increases across healthcare, home testing, veterinary, and environmental applications. Strong technological progress—especially in digital integration and multiplexed testing—continues to enhance accuracy and expand use-cases. With infectious diseases remaining a major global challenge, the need for fast diagnostics will sustain market momentum through 2033.

