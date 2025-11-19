Lottery Market Expands as Digital Ticket Sales Experience Strong Growth

The global lottery market size was estimated at USD 353.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 483.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. The industry continues to evolve rapidly, driven by technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and progressive regulatory frameworks.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • The Asia Pacific region dominated the global lottery market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 38%.
  • The U.S. lottery industry accounted for the largest national market share at 70% in 2024.
  • Based on category, draw-based lottery games held the largest market share of over 45% in 2024.
  • By application, the offline lottery segment continued to lead the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 353.29 Billion
  • 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 483.93 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2030): 5.3%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024
  • Europe: Fastest growing region

The rising popularity of online lotteries is one of the major drivers shaping the market. Enhanced smartphone penetration and improved internet accessibility have made it easier for users to purchase tickets and participate in lottery games anytime and anywhere. The transition to digital channels is being strengthened by robust security measures, such as encryption technologies and secure digital payment solutions, fostering user confidence and encouraging broader participation.

This digital shift is transforming traditional lottery models as operators adopt online and mobile platforms to meet the expectations of modern consumers. Digital lottery solutions now provide seamless interfaces, secure transactions, and real-time result updates. Growing internet access and increasing smartphone usage—particularly among younger demographics—are expanding the customer base and accelerating global lottery adoption.

Key Company Insights

IGT, headquartered in London with major operations in Rome, is a leading multinational gaming and lottery solutions provider. The company specializes in central lottery systems, terminals, game content, and digital gaming solutions, supporting national and state lotteries worldwide. It is recognized for its robust technology platforms and wide range of licensed gaming products.

Scientific Games is a global leader offering comprehensive lottery services including instant ticket manufacturing, lottery systems, digital platforms, and sports betting technology. The company is known for secure, scalable lottery technologies and strong innovation in digital lottery transformation and omnichannel player engagement.

Order a free sample PDF of the Lottery Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Emerging Players

  • com: An emerging U.S. digital lottery platform that allows users to buy official state lottery tickets online. With its mobile-first and user-friendly interface, Lotto.com appeals to younger digital-native users, positioning itself as a modern disruptor in the lottery industry.
  • Sazka Group: A prominent European lottery and gaming operator, Sazka Group has expanded rapidly across Central and Eastern Europe. It integrates traditional retail operations with advanced digital platforms, focusing heavily on digital modernization to improve accessibility and enhance player engagement.

Key Lottery Companies

  • International Game Technology (IGT)
  • Scientific Games Corporation
  • Française des Jeux (FDJ)
  • Lottomatica S.p.A.
  • Camelot Group
  • China Welfare Lottery
  • China Sports Lottery
  • Hong Kong Jockey Club
  • New York State Lottery
  • California Lottery
  • Florida Lottery
  • Singapore Pools
  • Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG)
  • Mizuho Bank Ltd.
  • The Government Lottery Office
  • Sazka Group
  • INTRALOT
  • BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation)
  • Loto-Quebec

Conclusion

The global lottery market is undergoing significant digital transformation, reshaping how operators deliver services and how consumers participate in games. With increasing smartphone usage, expanding internet penetration, and enhanced digital security, online lottery platforms are gaining strong traction worldwide. Traditional lotteries are rapidly modernizing to align with consumer expectations, leading to broader accessibility and improved user experience. As digital innovation accelerates and regulations evolve, the lottery industry is expected to sustain steady growth through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

