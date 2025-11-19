Milk Protein Market Expands with Rising Demand in Nutrition Applications

The global milk protein market size was estimated at USD 13.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 19.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness toward health and wellness, which is fueling the demand for protein-rich food and beverage products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 37.4% of global revenue in 2024, making it the leading regional market.

The U.S. market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Based on product, the concentrates segment held 64.4% of the global revenue in 2024.

Based on form, the powder segment dominated with 64.4% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the food & beverages segment accounted for approximately 78.9% of the global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 13.67 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 19.66 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.3%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Growing consumer adoption of protein-fortified foods and beverages—such as yogurts, protein bars, and ready-to-drink nutritional shakes—is significantly driving market demand. This trend is particularly strong across North America and Europe, where consumers prioritize convenient yet nutritionally rich food choices.

The rising popularity of high-protein diets in developed economies further supports market expansion. Advances in food technology have also improved the extraction and refinement of dairy proteins, enabling the creation of specialized, value-added ingredients designed to support specific dietary and health needs.

Moreover, increasing incorporation of milk proteins into processed foods, including yogurt and functional beverages, is enhancing product nutritional profiles, shelf life, and consumer appeal. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward natural, clean-label, and sustainably sourced dairy ingredients are reinforcing market growth across the forecast period.

Key Milk Protein Company Insights

The competitive landscape features a blend of established global players and emerging regional companies focusing on innovation, quality improvement, and pricing strategies. Leading manufacturers emphasize product diversification, clean-label initiatives, and sustainable sourcing to align with evolving consumer expectations. Strong distribution networks, enhanced R&D capabilities, and strategic partnerships support their market dominance, while regional brands cater to localized demand with specialized offerings.

Key Milk Protein Companies

Saputo, Inc

Actus Nutrition

Agropur

Idaho Milk Products

Vitalis Nutrition

Glanbia, Plc

AMCO Proteins

Carbery Group

Kerry Group plc

Arla Foods Ingredients

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

FrieslandCampina N.V.

Groupe Lactalis

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Conclusion

The milk protein market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising health consciousness, growing demand for high-protein diets, and advancements in dairy processing technologies. Increasing use of milk proteins in functional foods and beverages, along with consumer preference for sustainable and clean-label products, will continue to shape the industry’s direction. With strong regional demand, especially in North America and Europe, the market is expected to remain highly competitive and innovation-driven.

