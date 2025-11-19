Bio-succinic Acid Market by Application in Global Regions: Segment Forecast

The global bio-succinic acid market size was estimated at USD 126.04 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 272.36 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2030. The anticipated growth is driven by rising consumer interest in natural, environmentally safe products, as bio-succinic acid is non-toxic to both humans and the ecosystem.

The market remains highly competitive due to the presence of numerous multinational companies actively engaged in production, research, and development. With strong demand across a broad range of applications, the industry is positioned for rapid expansion. Competitive dynamics are expected to intensify further as companies adopt diverse strategies to strengthen their market position.

Bio-succinic acid is used across multiple industries, including food, skincare, and pharmaceuticals. Beyond its formulation benefits, it plays a functional role within human biochemical processes. When applied on the skin, it can help ease joint pain and arthritis-related discomfort. Moreover, it is recognized for its anti-aging properties and its ability to support scar reduction.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.51% in 2023.

The Germany bio-succinic acid market maintains a strong focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

By application, the 1,4-butanediol (BDO) segment led the market with a 34.50% revenue share in 2023.

By end use, the industrial segment dominated with a revenue share of more than 41.68% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 126.04 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 272.36 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.1%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Competitive Landscape

The global market is consolidated, with key players such as BASF SE, DSM, Roquette Frères, BioAmber, Myriant Corporation, and Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals. Competition is strong, not only among these major manufacturers but also from regional firms with robust distribution networks and in-depth knowledge of local suppliers and regulations.

BASF SE , headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is one of the world’s leading chemical companies. It operates across chemicals, plastics, performance products, agricultural solutions, and oil & gas. BASF maintains a notable presence in the bio-based chemicals sector, offering bio-succinic acid produced through the fermentation of renewable feedstocks such as sugars, starches, and cellulosic biomass. As a sustainable alternative to petroleum-derived succinic acid, its applications span bioplastics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care products.

, headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is one of the world’s leading chemical companies. It operates across chemicals, plastics, performance products, agricultural solutions, and oil & gas. BASF maintains a notable presence in the bio-based chemicals sector, offering bio-succinic acid produced through the fermentation of renewable feedstocks such as sugars, starches, and cellulosic biomass. As a sustainable alternative to petroleum-derived succinic acid, its applications span bioplastics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care products. Roquette Frères is a global leader in plant-based ingredients and plays a major role in the bio-based chemicals industry, including bio-succinic acid production. The company emphasizes sustainability and innovation, aligning its bio-succinic acid portfolio with its commitment to reducing dependence on fossil resources and minimizing environmental impact. Roquette continues to invest in R&D to enhance the performance and sustainability of its bio-based chemical offerings and collaborates across industries to optimize applications and production methods.

Emerging participants in the market include Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals, Myriant Corporation, and BioAmber.

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd., based in Kanagawa-ken, Japan, offers a diverse portfolio including succinic acid, bio-succinic acid, organic acids, and chemical engineering services. Founded in 1948, the company has accumulated 769 patents, reflecting its longstanding expertise and innovation in developing new chemical products.

Prominent Companies

BASF SE

DSM

Roquette Freres

BioAmber

Myriant Corporation

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals

Mitsui & Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Conclusion

The bio-succinic acid market is set for robust expansion as global industries increasingly seek sustainable, non-toxic, and renewable chemical solutions. With rising demand, strong R&D activity, and broader adoption across industrial, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical applications, bio-succinic acid is positioned to play a growing role in the shift toward environmentally responsible manufacturing. If you’d like a shorter or more executive-style conclusion, I can provide that as well.