North America Glamping Market Expands as Outdoor Tourism Sees Strong Rise

The North America glamping market size was estimated at USD 885.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030. This strong growth is influenced by the rising impact of social media, which continues to increase consumer awareness and the overall appeal of glamping. Tourism platforms offering attractive discounts and vacation packages are further accelerating demand. In addition, festivals and large-scale events across major U.S. cities have made glamping an increasingly popular accommodation choice for modern travelers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the U.S. held a dominant position, accounting for 83.35% of the North American glamping market revenue. Among accommodation types, cabins and pods captured over 38% of the revenue share in 2024, reflecting the preference for structures that balance comfort and closeness to nature. In terms of age demographics, the 18 to 32 age group represented over 44% of the market share in 2024, highlighting strong adoption among younger, experience-driven consumers.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 885.3 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,799.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 12.6%

The North American glamping market is witnessing a shift toward premium outdoor experiences that blend adventure with comfort. Travelers are increasingly drawn to luxury structures such as safari tents, tipis, and upscale cabins featuring amenities like private bathrooms, comfortable bedding, heating, and gourmet dining options. This trend reflects a broader movement toward unique, off-grid vacations that still offer modern conveniences.

Sustainability has also become an essential element of glamping operations. Many sites are incorporating eco-friendly systems such as compostable toilets, solar power, and greywater recycling. A growing number of operators are seeking environmental certifications to appeal to the rising segment of eco-conscious consumers. This aligns with the broader preference for sustainable and nature-oriented travel experiences.

Key North America Glamping Company Insights

The market remains fragmented, prompting operators to focus on site expansion, service enhancement, and strategic partnerships. Collaborations with hotels, restaurants, technology providers, and entertainment services are helping companies broaden their offerings, attract new customer segments, and increase revenue potential.

Key North America Glamping Companies

THE LAST BEST BEEF LLC (The Resort at Paws Up)

Conestoga Ranch

Capitol Reef Resort

Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort

Westgate Resorts (Westgate River Ranch)

LITTLE ARROW OUTDOOR RESORT

Huttopia Adirondacks

The Griffin Ranch

Dunton Hot Springs

Under Canvas

VILLAGE CAMP

Conclusion

Overall, the North America glamping market is set for sustained expansion, driven by rising demand for luxury outdoor experiences, increased digital influence, and a growing preference for sustainable travel. With strong participation from younger travelers, enhancements in accommodation quality, and strategic industry collaborations, the region is well-positioned for robust long-term growth.

