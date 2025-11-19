Patient Monitoring Devices Market Grows with Rising Remote Care Adoption

The global patient monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 50.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 118.21 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2033. This strong growth is driven by the rising demand for devices capable of measuring, recording, and displaying critical biometric data such as blood pressure, temperature, and blood oxygen saturation levels. Increasing emphasis on early detection, chronic disease management, and real-time monitoring is further accelerating the adoption of advanced patient monitoring technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global patient monitoring devices market in 2024, accounting for a 35.02% share, primarily due to advanced healthcare systems and rapid adoption of integrated monitoring technologies. The U.S. market, in particular, has experienced considerable growth as healthcare providers shift toward connected and interoperable monitoring solutions.

By product type, the cardiac monitoring devices segment emerged dominant with a 14.98% share in 2024, reflecting the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. In terms of end use, hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, supported by the increasing need for high-acuity monitoring in critical care units and emergency departments.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 50.36 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 118.21 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 10.21%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

The expansion of the market is supported by several factors, including the growing geriatric population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and respiratory conditions. According to the World Health Organization, by 2030, one in six people globally will be aged 60 years or older, leading to increased demand for continuous care, remote monitoring, and timely intervention technologies.

Order a free sample PDF of the Patient Monitoring Devices Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Patient Monitoring Devices Companies Insights

Leading companies in the patient monitoring devices market continue to expand their presence through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, product innovations, and geographic expansion. These efforts aim to strengthen product portfolios, enhance technological capabilities, and broaden market reach in both developed and emerging regions.

Key Patient Monitoring Devices Companies

Bosch

Biotronik

Welch Allyn

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

MASIMO CORPORATION

Smiths Medical

OMRON Corporation

Mindray Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Natus Medical

Conclusion

The global patient monitoring devices market is on a robust growth trajectory, supported by rising chronic disease prevalence, rapid technological advancements, and increasing acceptance of remote monitoring solutions. Growing investments in smart and connected devices, combined with the expanding geriatric population, continue to enhance market potential across healthcare settings. As digital health ecosystems strengthen, the market is expected to witness continued innovation, improved patient outcomes, and broader adoption worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.