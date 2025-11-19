Positive Displacement Pumps Market Expands with Growth in Industrial Demand

The global positive displacement pumps market was valued at USD 19.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 26.53 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Market expansion is strongly supported by the rise in newly established chemical processing facilities and a growing global focus on wastewater treatment, particularly for the removal of hazardous effluents. These factors continue to boost the adoption of positive displacement pumping systems across key industrial sectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the dominant market, accounting for 40.3% of global revenue, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and expanding chemical and manufacturing industries. North America also showcased stable growth, supported by technological upgrades and high demand across oil & gas, water treatment, and industrial processing applications.

Among end-use industries, the oil & gas sector held the leading position with a 26.0% share in 2023, reflecting the sector’s consistent use of high-pressure pumping solutions for efficient fluid handling. Based on type, rotary pumps accounted for the largest segment with a 56.6% share, owing to their suitability for a wide range of viscosities and their ability to maintain steady flow under varying operational conditions.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 19.06 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.53 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.8%

Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Positive displacement pumps are widely preferred for handling high-viscosity fluids due to their capability to maintain constant flow regardless of changes in fluid thickness. Their ability to generate high pressure and handle sticky, thick, or sensitive materials effectively contributes to their strong demand across industries such as chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment. These performance advantages are expected to further support market growth in the years ahead.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading manufacturers continue to adopt strategies such as geographic expansion, new product introductions, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position. In April 2023, Packo introduced the ZLC rotary lobe pump, certified as 3A compliant and designed for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and cosmetic applications. Its hygienic design supports efficient handling of substances ranging from personal care products to medical formulations.

Similarly, in March 2023, KSB Limited acquired proprietary technology from Bharat Pumps and Compressors Ltd. This strategic move granted KSB exclusive rights to BP&CL’s product line, enabling the company to expand its portfolio and enhance its presence across new pump systems and aftermarket segments.

Key Positive Displacement Pumps Companies

Ingersoll Rand

SPX Flow

Alfa Laval

Viking Pump, Inc.

Grundfos

IDEX Corporation

Schlumberger Limited

Weir Group PLC

KSB Group

Sulzer Ltd.

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH

Flowserve Corporation

Dover Corporation

Goulds Pumps

Moyno

Netzsch Pumps

Blackmer

Wilden Pump & Engineering Company

PCM Pumps

SEEPEX

Conclusion

Overall, the positive displacement pumps market is set for steady growth, supported by expanding industrial infrastructure, emphasis on wastewater treatment, and increasing applications involving high-viscosity or pressure-sensitive fluids. With major regions focusing on technological advancements and capacity expansion, the market is poised to experience consistent demand from critical industries through 2030.

