Grain Storage Silos Market 2033: The Rise of IoT in Agriculture

The global grain storage silos market was valued at USD 1,830.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,729.4 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2033. The market’s expansion is primarily driven by the growing need to reduce post-harvest losses and maintain overall grain quality. As global agricultural production continues to rise, efficient storage solutions have become increasingly important for managing high harvest volumes, preventing spoilage, and preserving the nutritional and functional attributes of grains.

Both on-farm and commercial storage systems are witnessing increased adoption, ensuring the smooth functioning of domestic supply chains while supporting export-driven markets. Rising demand from the food processing, animal feed, and biofuel industries also contributes significantly to market growth. These industries rely on consistent and high-quality grain supplies, making reliable storage infrastructure essential. Modern grain silos equipped with technologies such as aeration systems, humidity control, and temperature monitoring help safeguard grain quality during storage, reduce operational risks, and enhance efficiency across the value chain.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share at 37.9% in 2024.
  • By silo type, the flat bottom silos segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033.
  • By storage capacity, the above 5,000 tons segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033.
  • By material, the steel segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 1,830.0 million
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2,729.4 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 4.7%
  • Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Grain Storage Silos Company Insights

Prominent companies in the market include AGI and Mysilo.

  • AGI manufactures grain storage, handling, and conditioning equipment such as grain bins, dryers, and augers. The company is known for durable, high-performance solutions designed to support both farm-level and commercial grain management operations worldwide.
  • Mysilo focuses on steel silos and related grain storage systems, providing reliable and safe solutions that preserve grain quality and protect against environmental factors. Their products are designed for long-term, efficient handling and storage applications.

Leading Grain Storage Silos Companies

  • Ecosphere India Pvt. Ltd
  • Silos Córdoba
  • PRADO SILOS
  • Hoffmann, Inc.
  • Symaga S.A.U.
  • Silos Metálicos Zaragoza S.L.U. (SIMEZA)
  • Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd
  • Mysilo
  • Sukup Manufacturing Co.
  • CST Industries
  • Sioux Steel Company
  • Chief Agri/Industrial Group
  • Grain & Protein Technologies
  • Brock Grain Systems
  • Ag Growth International Inc (AGI)

Conclusion

The grain storage silos market is set for steady growth as global agriculture expands and the demand for high-quality grain preservation intensifies. Modern storage systems equipped with advanced environmental controls are becoming vital for minimizing post-harvest losses and ensuring consistent grain quality across food, feed, and biofuel industries. With Asia Pacific leading the market and technological innovation on the rise, grain silos will continue to play a crucial role in strengthening supply chains and supporting long-term industry sustainability through 2033.

