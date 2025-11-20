Breast Imaging Market: Technology, End-use Evolution, and Global Forecasts to 2030

The global breast imaging market was valued at USD 5.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030. Key factors driving market growth include the rising prevalence of breast cancer, advancements in breast imaging technologies, and increased investment by various organizations in breast cancer screening programs.

The increasing incidence of breast cancer and other breast-related conditions is anticipated to fuel significant growth in the breast imaging market. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., in June 2025, around 1 in 8 women in the U.S. is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. Moreover, the International Agency for Research on Cancer projects a 27.8% rise in breast cancer incidence in the U.S. between 2022 and 2050, with cases potentially reaching 350,693 by 2050. This notable surge in cases is expected to boost demand for breast magnetic resonance imaging procedures.

Extensive research in hybrid imaging systems presents lucrative growth opportunities. Technological advancements have transformed treatment approaches, making it essential to combine imaging techniques such as CT, MRI, PET, and others to view both metabolic and anatomical data. Integrated imaging modalities have also improved image quality, patient comfort, and reduced radiation exposure. Consequently, global manufacturers are focusing on launching innovative products to enhance the accuracy and sensitivity of breast cancer diagnostics. For example, in January 2021, Seno Medical Instruments received premarket approval from the U.S. Center for Devices and Radiological Health for its breast cancer imaging technology, which specializes in distinguishing malignant from benign lesions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the breast imaging market with a revenue share of 37.36% in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share within North America in 2024.

By technology, the ionizing segment led the market in revenue in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals represented the largest revenue share of 42.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.45 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.00 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The breast imaging market is highly competitive, with a few major players currently dominating market share. Nevertheless, technological advancements and product innovations have enabled mid-size and smaller companies to expand their presence through new product launches and improved safety profiles. Increased competition and technological improvements, along with cost reduction strategies, are expected to further drive market growth.

Prominent Companies

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Gamma Medica, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

SonoCine, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Dilon Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.

Conclusion

The breast imaging market is poised for strong growth due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, continuous technological advancements, and rising investments in diagnostic imaging. Innovations in hybrid imaging systems and patient-friendly technologies are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, creating opportunities for both established and emerging players to expand their market presence globally.