Aesthetic Medicine Market expands with rising demand for cosmetic care

The global aesthetic medicine market size was estimated at USD 89.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 239.98 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.73% from 2025 to 2033. This strong growth is driven by the rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures, along with a growing population seeking solutions for age-related concerns.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share at 33.74% in 2024.

The aesthetic medicine industry in Canada is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2033.

By procedure type, invasive procedures held the largest market share in 2024.

By end use, clinics and aesthetic centers dominated the market with a 48.09% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 89.64 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 239.98 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.73%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

According to the ISAPS report, 17.42 million surgical and 20.54 million non-surgical procedures were conducted in 2024. Advancements such as minimally invasive methods, laser technologies, and injectables like Botox and dermal fillers have enhanced safety, accessibility, and acceptance of cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the rise of medical tourism and availability of skilled practitioners in emerging markets continues to strengthen overall market expansion.

Rapid growth in the global geriatric population is also contributing significantly to market demand. As aging leads to visible changes, the need for aesthetic solutions that address wrinkles, fine lines, and other age-related conditions is increasing, fueling further adoption of aesthetic treatments worldwide.

Order a free sample PDF of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Aesthetic Medicine Company Insights

The market remains fragmented with a wide range of aesthetic medicine providers. Leading players engage in product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

Key Aesthetic Medicine Companies

The Cosmetic Clinic (SILK Laser Australia Limited)

Therapie Clinic / Valterous Limited

Skinotive Clinic

Shea Aesthetic Clinic

Sisu Clinic

The Bangkok Cosmetic Clinic

Cutis Medical Laser Clinics

Grand Plastic Surgery

MUSE City Clinic

The Esthetic Clinics

Conclusion

The aesthetic medicine market is experiencing robust growth supported by technological advancements, rising awareness, increasing medical tourism, and a growing aging population seeking effective cosmetic solutions. With strong demand for both invasive and noninvasive procedures, continued innovation and expanding service offerings are expected to further accelerate market development through 2033.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.