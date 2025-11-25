Gas Sensor Market Gains Momentum with Surge in Industrial Safety Demand

The global gas sensor market size was valued at USD 3,144.7 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 5,489.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the gas sensor industry is largely influenced by advancements in wireless technologies and ongoing miniaturization, which enhance integration capabilities across a wide range of devices. These improvements enable effective detection of hazardous gases from safe distances, supporting greater operational safety.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2024, capturing a revenue share of 33.5%. China, in particular, is witnessing rapid development in gas sensor technologies. Among product categories, carbon dioxide (CO₂) sensors accounted for the largest share at 31.4% in 2024. The wired segment dominated by type, contributing more than 54.0% of revenue. In terms of technology, the electrochemical segment held over 21.0% of the market. Industrial applications represented the largest end-use segment in 2024, with a share exceeding 19.0%.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3,144.7 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5,489.7 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.9%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Gas sensors play a critical role in continuously monitoring emissions generated by both household and industrial operations. Increasing emphasis on reducing harmful gas emissions from essential industries is significantly boosting market demand. Developments in smart sensor technologies are enabling manufacturers to design more sophisticated detection systems. Drone-based gas leak detection solutions are also emerging, offering improved safety for pipeline monitoring. An example is ABB Ltd.’s HoverGuard system, introduced in April 2021, which is capable of detecting, mapping, and quantifying gas leaks from up to 100 meters away.

Industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, and power generation rely heavily on gas sensors to identify dangerous levels of gases including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, hydrocarbons, and ammonia. Excessive emissions of these gases can pose severe risks to human health. Power generation facilities, in particular, utilize methane—a highly flammable greenhouse gas—making reliable detection systems essential. Innovations such as electrochemical sensors and Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) sensors are being developed to better detect methane and other industrial gases.

Order a free sample PDF of the Gas Sensor Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Gas Sensor Company Insights

Leading market participants include ABB Ltd., AlphaSense Inc., City Technology Ltd., and Dynament. These companies are focusing on strategies such as product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market footprint. Many players are increasing R&D investments to improve sensor performance, with a particular focus on wireless solutions.

ABB Ltd., headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializes in electrification and automation technologies, offering solutions across four major business areas, including industrial robots, EV chargers, and digital platforms. City Technology Ltd., a subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., is a major producer of electrochemical gas sensors used across industries such as environmental monitoring, industrial safety, medical applications, and emissions control.

Key Gas Sensor Companies:

ABB Ltd.

AlphaSense Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Dynament

Figaro Engineering Inc.

Membrapor

Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch LLC

Siemens

GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Conclusion

Overall, the gas sensor market is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by technological advancements, rising industrial safety requirements, and stricter global emission regulations. With increasing adoption across industrial, automotive, and environmental applications, the market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2030 as companies continue to innovate and integrate smarter, more efficient detection technologies.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.