Generative AI Market Accelerates as Enterprises Adopt Intelligent Automation

The global generative AI market size was valued at USD 16.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 109.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.6% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in this market is driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as super-resolution, text-to-image generation, and text-to-video conversion, along with the increasing need for workflow modernization across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global generative AI market with a 40.8% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period.

By component, the software segment held the leading share of 64.2% in 2024.

By technology, the transformers segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By end-use, the media and entertainment segment led the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 109.37 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 37.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

The increasing prominence of AI-driven tools underscores the market’s role in boosting operational productivity and spurring innovation. A notable example includes Microsoft Corporation’s launch of Visual ChatGPT in March 2023, integrating multiple visual foundation models to enable graphical interactions with ChatGPT.

Generative AI applies unsupervised learning techniques for functions like spam detection, image compression, and data preprocessing, including noise removal to enhance image clarity. Supervised learning methods are essential in areas such as medical imaging and image classification. These technologies benefit multiple industries, including BFSI, healthcare, automotive and transportation, IT and telecommunications, and media and entertainment. Generative AI contributes to idea generation, complex problem-solving, and the development of cutting-edge products, while also reducing time and costs, improving efficiency, and elevating content quality.

The rapid expansion of cloud storage solutions has significantly contributed to generative AI market growth by providing scalable computing resources for model training and deployment. Cloud platforms support global collaboration through enhanced data accessibility and offer cost-effective pay-as-you-go models that reduce financial barriers. With access to pre-trained models, APIs, and optimized infrastructure, organizations can accelerate development processes, improve resource utilization, and enhance agility. This strong cloud ecosystem continues to fuel innovation and broaden the applications of generative AI.

Order a free sample PDF of the Generative AI Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Generative AI Company Insights

Prominent companies in the generative AI market include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., D-ID, Genie AI Ltd., Google LLC, and others. These organizations are focusing on expanding their customer base and strengthening competitive positioning through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. offers Amazon Bedrock, a platform featuring pre-trained foundational models designed for generative AI application development. AWS provides cloud-based capabilities for building chatbots, text summarization tools, and image-generation solutions, along with APIs and training resources adaptable to industry-specific needs. Its scalable cloud infrastructure supports efficient deployment and growth of generative AI systems.

Google LLC continues to advance generative AI through models like Bard and Gemini, enhancing large language and multi-modal capabilities. Integration of generative AI into Google Workspace brings improved productivity through AI-assisted writing and visual creation features. Google emphasizes responsible AI development and maintains strong research initiatives to expand generative AI applications across consumer and enterprise environments.

Key Generative AI Companies:

Adobe

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

D-ID

Genie AI Ltd.

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft

MOSTLY AI Inc.

ai

Synthesia

Conclusion

Overall, the generative AI market is experiencing rapid expansion driven by technological advancements, increasing industry adoption, and strong cloud infrastructure support. With major players innovating and integrating generative AI into diverse applications, the market is poised for sustained growth. Its ability to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and deliver creative solutions positions generative AI as a transformative force across global industries.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.