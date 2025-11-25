Healthcare Information System Market Expands with Digital Adoption Surge

The global healthcare information system market size was estimated at USD 522.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,117.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.59% from 2025 to 2030. The adoption of Healthcare Information Systems (HIS), including population health management solutions, plays a crucial role in advancing disease prevention and management, ultimately contributing to significant financial savings for healthcare organizations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share, exceeding 52% in 2024.

Germany held the largest share within the European healthcare information system market in 2024.

By application, the revenue cycle management (RCM) segment dominated with a revenue share of over 65% in 2024.

By deployment, the web-based segment led the market with a revenue share above 43% in 2024.

By component, the services segment captured more than 47% of the 2024 market share.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 522.01 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,117.59 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.59%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Rising demand for remote patient monitoring to support improved out-of-hospital care continues to be a major market driver. Additionally, the widespread use of smartphones, the presence of advanced technological infrastructure, and growing investments and initiatives promoting eHealth and digital health are accelerating market expansion during the forecast period.

Smartphones have become an essential tool in modern medical care, supporting telemedicine, remote disease management, and Health Management Information Systems (HMIS). Health applications enhance communication between patients and healthcare providers, while mobile device usage among clinicians also continues to rise. According to the 2022 Nursing Informatics Workforce Survey by HIMSS, nurse informaticists frequently use EMR/EHR systems (58%) and clinical documentation tools (53%). They are also increasingly working with system integration (31%), mobile technologies (28%), and medical device integration (24%). This growing reliance on mHealth and mobile devices is contributing significantly to improved care outcomes, thus strengthening market growth.

Technological innovations involving IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence further support industry expansion. As highlighted by a March 2024 NVIDIA Corporation article, AI-driven platforms like the NVIDIA Blackwell platform—co-developed with major cloud service providers—are transforming healthcare IT infrastructure by offering access to advanced computing capabilities that accelerate medical research, enhance service delivery, and optimize operational workflows.

Order a free sample PDF of the Healthcare Information System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Healthcare Information System Company Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with numerous regional and country-level participants. As the aging population grows and demand for mobile healthcare solutions increases, several emerging players—such as Skyflow, Inc., KareXpert, Inc., and Napier Healthcare Solutions Pte. Ltd.—are entering the competitive landscape.

Key Healthcare Information System Companies

The companies listed below are the leading participants in the healthcare information system market and collectively influence major industry developments:

Oracle (Cerner)

GE Healthcare

Veradigm LLC (formerly Allscripts)

Epic Systems Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

TruBridge (CPSI)

AdvancedMD, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

IQVIA

Optum, Inc. (UnitedHealth Group)

Medecision

Cegedim Healthcare Solutions

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Carestream Health

Novarad Corporation

CompuGroup Medical

Ada Health GmbH

SWORD Health

Infor

EnlivenHealth (Omnicell)

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Life

PatientBond (acquired by Upfront in August 2022)

Inovalon

Digital Pharmacist

Keycentrix, LLC

Cassian Solutions (CassianRx)

Equipo Health Inc.

WellSky

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

Solutionreach, Inc.

MEDHOST

Health Catalyst

AiCure

Medadvisor Solutions

Innovaccer, Inc.

EmpiRx Health, LLC

IBM

Huma

AllazoHealth

Nuance Communications, Inc. (Microsoft)

Aiva, Inc.

Conclusion

The healthcare information system market is undergoing rapid evolution driven by technological advancements, increasing digital health adoption, and the growing shift toward remote and efficient care delivery. With strong market growth expected through 2030 and continuous innovation from both established and emerging companies, HIS solutions are set to play an increasingly vital role in enhancing healthcare efficiency, patient outcomes, and operational performance worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.