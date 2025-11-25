Laser Processing Market: Forecasting Segment Growth in Machine Tools

The global laser processing market size was valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 42.73 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2025 to 2030. Laser processing plays a critical role in additive manufacturing, particularly in techniques such as selective laser melting (SLM) and laser sintering for metals and high-performance polymers. These technologies enable manufacturers to produce complex, lightweight components layer-by-layer—an essential capability for aerospace, automotive, and medical applications. Laser precision contributes to high-quality builds with minimal material waste, supporting rapid prototyping and increased product customization. As adoption of 3D printing accelerates globally, the importance of laser-based processes within additive manufacturing will continue to grow.

With the rising implementation of Industry 4.0 strategies, laser processing systems are increasingly integrated into automated and smart production lines. In modern factories, lasers facilitate high-speed, accurate operations with minimal human intervention, contributing to scalability and cost-effective manufacturing. Automated laser systems are becoming more adaptable and reliable, lowering downtime and improving throughput. As industries shift toward IoT-enabled and intelligent manufacturing environments, demand for laser processing solutions compatible with connected systems is expected to expand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for over 29% of global laser processing revenue in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Gas lasers dominated by product type in 2024, representing over 65% of global revenue.

The material processing segment held the largest share by process in 2024.

By end-use, machine tools accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 23.7 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 42.73 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.0%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Major players such as IPG Photonics Corporation, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Bystronic Laser AG, Amada Co., Ltd., and Coherent Inc. are expanding their market presence through strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and technology development. Many are integrating AI-driven capabilities to enhance operational efficiency, contract management, and security within their laser systems. Continuous innovation allows these companies to adapt to evolving industry demands and maintain a competitive advantage.

IPG Photonics Corporation

IPG is a global leader in high-performance fiber lasers for cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. Its products are widely used across automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing due to their precision, efficiency, and reliability. The company continues to invest heavily in R&D to advance fiber laser technology and broaden its application portfolio.

Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG

Trumpf is a major provider of laser technology and industrial machine tools, specializing in laser cutting, welding, and additive manufacturing. Its solid-state and fiber lasers are used across various high-precision, high-speed applications, including electronics and automotive manufacturing. The company is also at the forefront of laser-based 3D printing innovation.

Prominent Companies

Altec GmbH

Alpha Nov Laser

Amada Co., Ltd.

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Inc.

Epilog Laser, Inc.

Eurolaser GmbH

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Conclusion

The laser processing market is poised for strong growth driven by advances in additive manufacturing, expanding automation, and increasing integration with Industry 4.0 technologies. As demand for high-precision, efficient, and scalable manufacturing solutions rises, laser processing technologies will remain central to innovation across key industries worldwide.