Life Science Analytics Market (2025-2030) Emerging Trends & Forecast

The global life science analytics market was valued at USD 10.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being driven by the rising need to standardize and integrate diverse data sources—including clinical trials, electronic health records, genomics, and real-world evidence—to facilitate seamless data exchange across platforms and regions.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, cognitive computing, and cloud-based analytics are transforming the analytics landscape in life sciences. These technologies simplify complex data processing, enabling organizations to convert large volumes of raw data into actionable insights. As a result, their use in drug discovery, clinical trials management, regulatory compliance, and pharmacovigilance has accelerated significantly.

The technological environment continues to evolve rapidly, with machine learning (ML) and AI emerging as central drivers of innovation. For example, in March 2022, Databricks launched its Lakehouse platform designed specifically for healthcare and life sciences, marking a major step toward integrated solutions that support both foundational data management and advanced AI-driven analytics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global life science analytics market with a 49.86% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. continues to lead the North American market.

By component, the services segment accounted for 57.66% of revenue in 2024.

By type, descriptive analytics held the largest share in 2024.

By application, the sales and marketing support segment captured the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 10.55 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.33 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.50%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading market participants are actively developing advanced analytical solutions and enhancing their product portfolios. Companies are adopting innovative product development strategies and strengthening their partnerships and collaborations to meet rising demand and broaden their market presence.

For example, in January 2025, Clarivate introduced DRG Fusion, a next-generation life sciences analytics solution leveraging real-world data to deliver deeper and more actionable insights.

Prominent Companies

Oracle

IQVIA

SAS Institute Inc.

Cognizant

IBM

Accenture

Take Solutions Limited

Wipro Limited

Veradigm

Conclusion

The life science analytics market is poised for steady growth as organizations increasingly adopt advanced technologies to manage complex datasets and generate strategic insights. AI, ML, and integrated cloud platforms will continue to support transformation across drug development, regulatory workflows, and commercial operations, positioning analytics as a critical component of modern life sciences.