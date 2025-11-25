Livestock Monitoring Market (2025 – 2033): Beyond Milking Management

The global livestock monitoring market was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.82 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025 to 2033. The market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing focus on animal health and welfare, rapid technological advancements in health management systems, and supportive government initiatives aligned with sustainability goals.

A report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) highlights that by improving current standards in animal health and husbandry, the livestock sector could sustainably support a global population of nearly 9 billion people by 2050 without adding to current emission levels. Adoption of livestock monitoring systems is rising as stringent animal welfare regulations, heightened consumer awareness, and a stronger emphasis on animal health push producers to meet higher care standards. Compliance with these expectations often requires advanced, real-time monitoring solutions.

Innovations such as AI-driven health analytics, IoT-enabled wearables, satellite connectivity, and drone-based surveillance are reshaping the livestock monitoring landscape. Alpha Vet Tech’s WirelessZoo platform, expected to launch in May 2025, aims to revolutionize animal health tracking through real-time, non-invasive monitoring of vital signs, providing continuous clinical intelligence to enhance veterinary care. In addition, technologies such as digital traceability platforms, smart biocapsules, and virtual fencing are transforming herd management, improving productivity, sustainability, and overall animal wellbeing across global farming operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest global market share at 28.18% in 2024.

By animal type, the bovine segment accounted for 47.09% of the market in 2024.

By solution, the software & services segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, milking management held the largest market share in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Livestock Monitoring Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.18 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 14.82 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 12.6%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The livestock monitoring industry is competitive, with major market leaders such as Zoetis, Dechra, Boehringer Ingelheim, and DeLaval leveraging extensive product portfolios, global distribution networks, and strong regulatory compliance. These companies are advancing through innovations in recombinant and vector-based vaccines, expanding into emerging markets, and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions.

However, competitive dynamics are influenced by regulatory challenges, high R&D expenditures, and increasing restrictions on antibiotics. Meanwhile, emerging and regional companies are gaining traction by offering cost-effective, localized solutions designed to address specific disease burdens and resource limitations.

Prominent Companies

DeLaval

Affimilk Ltd.

BouMatic

Merck & Co., Inc. (Allflex)

Zoetis

Lely

Moocall

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Fullwood JOZ

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The livestock monitoring market is poised for substantial long-term growth as farms worldwide adopt advanced digital tools to enhance animal health, optimize productivity, and meet increasingly stringent sustainability and welfare standards. Innovations in AI, IoT, digital traceability, and connected sensing technologies will continue to drive the transition toward data-driven, high-efficiency, and ethically responsible livestock management.